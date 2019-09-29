‘Mexican Kim Kardashian’ Jimena Sanchez Shows Off Major Skin In A Revealing Jumpsuit

Mexican sports journalist and Instagram model Jimena Sanchez, who is well-known to her 6.9 million Instagram followers for her hourglass figure and resemblance with American reality star Kim Kardashian, recently took to her page and shared a new sexy snap which titillated her fans.

In the pic, the model could be seen rocking a neon-yellow jumpsuit with a plunging neckline that the model deliberately left unbuttoned to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts as well as her bare chest.

Jimena wore her tresses down and opted for minimal makeup to pull off a very sexy look, while she posed against an orange background with multiple lights. In the caption, she tagged her photographer, Sakre, who also posted several pictures of the model on his official Instagram page, including an up-close image from the same photo shoot.

Within a day of going live, the snap has racked up almost 200,000 likes and over 1,200 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, highly popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts instantly goes viral.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the picture was also liked by some of Jimena’s fellow Instagram models and celebs. These included Brittanya Razavi and Ana Lorde, among others.

Jimena also treated her followers to a monochromatic birthday picture where she could be seen wearing a white tank top with a low-cut neckline. The model has turned 37 on September 28.

She posed while holding a cupcake with a candle, while in the caption the model wrote that she’s thankful to God for all the blessings in her life.

Within less than a day of posting, the picture has amassed more than 157,000 likes and about 1,500 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her incredible looks and showered her with numerous compliments and birthday wishes.

Commenting on the pic, one fan wrote that Jimena is the most beautiful model on Earth, while another one commented that he admires all of her pictures.

As The Inquisitr earlier reported, Jimena doesn’t really like it when she is constantly compared with Kim Kardashian.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the model expressed her displeasure and said that she has a very different personality and the two stars have nothing in common.