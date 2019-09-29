Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Stuns In Slinky Satin Dress In Her Bedroom

Keeping tabs on Kelly Ripa’s daughter is tough going: the 18-year-old daughter to the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host has her Instagram on lockdown, with fans wishing to see any content from Lola Grace Consuelos needing to request a follow – and have their request accepted.

Kelly herself just made headlines for wowing in booty shorts in a killer throwback with Lola, as The Inquisitr recently reported. Today is seeing Lola made a headline on her own, though. Lola has delivered a stunning Instagram update that likely ticked plenty of boxes for her fans.

Lola’s photo today came from her bedroom. Whether or not the room was a home one or at NYU’s dorms wasn’t clarified – as fans are likely aware, Lola has kicked off the college phase of life by enrolling at the prestigious university. Given the chic interiors, though, fans would likely rule a dorm setting out. The photo showed Lola in selfie mode with a made-up bed in the background. The brunette was looking sensational in a slinky and curve-hugging satin dress in peachy-gold shades, with the fabrics appearing to flatter her curves just perfectly. Lola wasn’t showing too much, with the dress itself covered by a cropped and light jacket. Lola appeared with her long hair cascading down her back, with one hand placed on her middle and the other holding her smartphone.

A simple caption came in form of Lola kissing summer goodbye: the season was mentioned with a breaking-heart emoji.

Given that Lola seems to have appeared in a similar look on her mother’s feed, there’s a possibility that the snap dates back to a little while ago when Lola appeared in a beach setting with her family. Then again, the teenager offered no context in the photo she uploaded only 13 hours ago. She got a comment from her mom telling her how stunning she looked – and plenty more from fans.

Lola does, indeed, come as a rare breed when it comes to all things social media. While others of her age battle it out to keep their Instagram presence relevant and publicized, Lola bucks the trend. It took quite some persuading for mom Kelly to get the green light to post prom snaps of Lola earlier this year, although Lola is appearing a little more on the television personality’s account. Nonetheless, she has still not removed the lockdown status on her own account.

Lola has 43,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of her should subscribe to her Instagram – she might just accept the request.