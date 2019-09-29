Peter Weber Reportedly Cancelled Sex-Themed ‘Bachelor’ Group Date

'Bachelor' spoilers claim Peter Weber ended up sending every girl on his group date home.

Earlier this month, Peter Weber was announced as the new Bachelor for the upcoming season. The handsome pilot first made a name for himself during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette when he became famous as the guy who did it with her multiple times in a windmill. While Weber and Brown’s chemistry was obviously great, she ultimately sent him home, brokenhearted.

Now Weber is getting a second chance to find love and he’s got dozens of beautiful, single women fighting for his heart. Production has already begun for Weber’s season which means he is currently on his journey to find love. However, according to recent Bachelor spoilers, not everything has gone according to plan for him thus far, reported Cosmopolitan.

Steve Carbone is a veteran reality television blogger who goes by the name Reality Steve. He is known for offering early spoilers for all the Bachelor franchise shows. More often than not, his predictions are right on the money. Earlier this week, Reality Steve confirmed that a group date Weber was supposed to host ended up getting canceled. After the contestants were invited on the date, Weber reportedly fell ill and was too sick to film that day. Thus, all the women ended up getting sent home, likely much to their dismay.

Reality Steve also revealed what the specific theme for this particular group date was supposed to be. Weber had planned a gathering focused on sex, during which time the girls would be required to write about sex. The women reportedly started to take on the bizarre writing activity but never had a chance to share their work with Weber because he was too sick, apparently from food poisoning.

“As today’s group date audience was set to file into the @AvalonHollywood, they announced that Peter was very sick and the group date was canceled. Everyone was sent home. The women were there for a couple of hrs and had to start writing about a sex topic. But Peter was feeling too sick so they canceled it. Sounds like it was food poisoning,” Reality Steve tweeted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Weber was at the center of a scandal at the end of his time on The Bachelorette. His ex-girlfriend Calee Lutes came forward to throw some major shade his way. She claimed that Weber broke up with her solely to go on The Bachelorette and ended things shortly after getting the casting call.