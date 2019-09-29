Phoenix Road Rage Incident Leaves Man Dead, Victim Looked At The Suspect ‘The Wrong Way’

Nicolas Elliott was arrested this week in connection with the March killing.

A Phoenix man was arrested this week on suspicion of shooting and killing another motorist in a March road rage incident, The Arizona Republic reports. Police say the entire incident took place because the victim looked at Nicolas Elliott “the wrong way.”

Back on March 1, at about 3:15 a.m., 26-year-old Alex W. Mixon was driving in his pickup truck when he approached an intersection, where perpendicular traffic was stopped at a red light. Mixon apparently looked at Elliott, which allegedly caused Elliott to go into a rage and shoot and kill him.

Immediately after the incident, Phoenix police weren’t sure it was a murder, as Mixon’s truck, his driver having fatally shot, continued to move into the intersection, striking a pole and traveling through a wall before finally coming to a stop. Authorities initially suspected that it was a single-vehicle accident.

Mixon, the only occupant of the truck, was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

At an autopsy the following day, it was determined that Mixon had died of a gunshot wound.

Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department describes, via Phoenix’ KTVK, how the police learned that Mixon didn’t die in an auto accident.

“The Medical Examiner contacted us and said, ‘Hey, this man did not die of an accident of a collision. He died because of a gunshot wound,'” Thompson said.

Reviewing surveillance camera footage of the incident gave some clues, but the shooting took place outside of the range of the cameras. It was only when a witness came forward that police began their hunt for the alleged murderer.

A 'DIRTY LOOK': What started as a fatal car crash investigation – morphed into the search for a murderer, police say. Court docs reveal Nicolas Elliott told witnesses he shot 26yo Alex Mixon because he gave him a dirty look at a red light.

A witness told police in July that had overheard Elliott talking about having shot someone in the face because they looked at him (Elliott) the wrong way. Other witnesses corroborated having heard Elliott allegedly bragging about the killing, and witnesses who were at the scene of the crime said that Mixon had done nothing but look at Elliott, who in turn allegedly pulled out his handgun and started firing.

“They found he had been boasting about what he had done,” Thompson said.

In a statement, Mixon’s family thanks the Phoenix Police Department for their work on the case, noting that if it hadn’t been for them, the family might never have known that their loved one had been murdered, instead of dying in a car accident.

“Our family is thankful for all the hard work and dedication from the City of Phoenix Police,” the family said.