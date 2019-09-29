Miley Cyrus Slays In Calvin Klein Bra & Booty Shorts During Insane Workout Video

Miley Cyrus’ rock-hard body is fast becoming a part of her identity. The 26-year-old singer has sparked a little concern from her fans of late – those desert photos had people wondering if Miley was losing too much weight – but fans would likely agree that this long-limbed superstar comes with a blessed gene set. Photos of Miley rocking a thong to snap her bikini-clad mom Tish made The Inquisitr‘s headlines recently, although today is seeing Miley’s rock-hard body in the news for how she acquires it.

An Instagram video of Miley working out appears to have gone viral. The Daily Mail has reported the singer’s Instagram stories, with the newspaper providing a video showing just how hard this blonde trains. Miley was seen pushing herself to the limits with some pretty mind-blowing core work – a few crunches and a selfie do not sum this girl up. Miley’s video showed her flexibility as she engaged in some yoga, although fans were likely most impressed by a balancing ab exercise that saw the “Slide Away” singer demonstrate core strength on another level.

Miley appeared in her much-adored booty shorts. The star had paired her black lowers with a sexy Calvin Klein bra – that was pretty much it. As The Daily Mail reports, Miley pushed herself so hard, she was visibly shaking at one point.

Miley’s life as a dedicated yogi comes with quite a history. Social media updates showing Miley in those yoga poses stretch back quite some way – back in 2016, Miley took to social media with a mention of it, per Harper’s Bazaar.

“I will never not practice for 10 days ever again! Today I got my A**tanga kicked!”

Health and fitness does seem to factor massively into this singer’s life. For all the crazy stage appearances and wild rocker looks Miley rocks, they come balanced by a lifestyle that couldn’t be more zen. Miley is a vegan.

This summer has seen Miley make headlines for just about every reason. The star’s SHE IS COMING album was released and the music video for “Mother’s Daughter” proved a talking point, but that was all prior to August 10: last month marked the singer’s split from actor Liam Hemsworth. Miley then made headlines for a short-lived relationship with Kaitlynn Carter around the time that “Slide Away” was released as her post-split song. Of course, the singer has since made headlines for a stunning Las Vegas show, plus all those social media images showing her in the Nevada desert after it.

