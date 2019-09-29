Kelly Clarkson Looks Glam In A Blinged Out Black Dress, Then Wows Audiences With Carole King Duet

The Global Citizen’s Poverty Concert is quite a star-studded event, and included famous names like Queen, Carole King, and Alicia Keys. However, American Idol alumna Kelly Clarkson certainly managed to stand out, both thanks to her incredible duet with King, and her incredibly glammed outfit.

The concert took place this past Saturday, September 28, in Central Park. The event hopes to end severe poverty, in addition to other causes that can help better the world.

“Since 2012, 23.4 million actions by Global Citizens have helped generate commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $47 billion,” the festival states on its website, GlobalCitizen.org.

To play her part in the charitable endeavor, Clarkson appeared in a duet with famous singer and songwriter Carole King, of “You Make Me Feel (Like A Natural Woman)” fame.

The two sang together King’s hit “Where You Lead” from her album Tapestry. Though it was a big hit at the time, younger fans will know a revamped version as the theme song for the television series Gilmore Girls.

Clarkson, meanwhile, has called the song a “personal fave” of hers (via The Daily Mail).

For the occasion, Clarkson stunned in a simple knee-length black dress that was incredibly glam thanks to the hundreds of rhinestone studs that lined the fabric. Keeping the look modern and trendy, it also featured three-quarter length sleeves and a black mock neck with a scarfed accent.

She was sure to show off her slimmed down figure with a pretty bejeweled belt that cinched around her waist and showed off her hourglass figure.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, the “Since U Been Gone” singer seems to be a fan of the belted look, and recently wowed fans with her backstage ensemble, in which she wore a belted dress that ably flattered her figure.

Kelly completed the outfit with a pair of opaque black leggings and high-heeled black booties. Her blonde locks were styled into loose waves that cascaded just past her shoulders. Her accessories included a pair of large gold hoop earrings and two rings.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

By either coincidence or design, her attire paired up well with Carole King’s, who wore a black crushed velvet dress with a flounced hem decoration. Like Clarkson, she also wore black leggings, and her outfit was similarly glammed up with a beaded fringe accent at her sleeves.

The two wowed audiences with their duet, which is available on Youtube.

After such a star-studded evening, fans will likely be eager to hear the details on Clarkson’s eponymous talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. It airs weekdays at 2pm on NBC.