WWE Rumors: Two Hall Of Famers To Appear At ‘Crown Jewel’

While WWE’s Saudi Arabian shows have been a source of controversy in the past, mainly due to events that have nothing to do with pro wrestling. However, there’s no denying that these shows are unpredictable. After all, it was at one of these events that “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels returned to action since being retired by The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. Even though it won’t go down in history as one of Michaels’ better matches, no one ever expected to see him wrestle again.

The main appeal of these shows is seeing legends make an appearance, whether it’s in a wrestling capacity or otherwise. The Saudi Prince is reportedly a huge fan of old school wrestling, and he wants to see the legends do what they do best. In fact, he’s such a big fan of past wrestlers that he’s even requested the inclusion of legends who’ve been dead for years.

With Crown Jewel set to take place on October 31, fans are wondering which Hall of Famers could make an appearance at the super show. No matches have been announced for the card yet, but fans who tune in can expect to see Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair show up at some point, according to PWInsider.

Both legends are also set to appear on tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw as part of a segment with The Miz, so it’s highly likely that they’ll use that time to build hype for Crown Jewel. It’s doubtful that the “Hulkster” or “The Nature Boy” will announce that they’re lacing up their boots for one last match against each other, but whatever WWE’s plans for them are will surely scratch the nostalgia itch of fans who decide to tune-in.

Tomorrow’s episode of WWE’s flagship will also be Flair’s first appearance on television since news of his behind-the-scenes troubles with company was made public. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he’s considering taking the company to court in order to be compensated for “The Man” nickname that Becky Lynch is currently using.

Loading...

Since the drama unfolded, there has been rumors that Flair will jump over to All Elite Wrestling when his WWE contract expires in the coming months. While the status of the potential legal drama between Flair and WWE remains unclear, fans will be pleased to know that both parties are at least willing to put their differences aside and work together for the sake of the product.