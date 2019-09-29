New ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Spotted On A Date With A Group Of Women In L.A. As Filming Begins

Peter Weber's journey to find love has officially begun.

It’s only been a few weeks since Peter Weber was announced as the new star of The Bachelor. Weber is a young pilot from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Weber and Brown had incredible chemistry, and he later joined her in the fantasy suites. Now Weber is known as the guy who infamously hooked up with Brown in a windmill. However, the pair weren’t meant to be long term and he was eventually sent home. Now he gets his second chance to find love and he gets to be in the drivers seat, according to Life & Style.

Weber was recently spotted out and about with a group of women in Los Angeles, clearly filming a group date that will later air on the show. It’s still too early to guess at what sort of connections he has with the women gathered around him, but the list of contestants that has already been released definitely looks promising. Weber will have his pick of dozens of beautiful women who will all be fighting for his heart.

Weber was a fan favorite from Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and won hearts across the nation with his sweet personality and deep love for Brown. However, he was involved in a scandal towards the end of the show that no one really saw coming. His ex-girlfriend, a woman named Calee Lutes, came forward to claim that she believed Weber dumped her so that he could go on the show, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Lutes claimed everything was going well with their relationship until Weber got the call to go on The Bachelorette and decided it was an opportunity too good to pass up. He reportedly ended their relationship a short time after. Lutes said she felt betrayed by Weber and never saw the breakup coming.

Loading...

“The whole month of December, everything was normal … Two days before Christmas, we FaceTimed and he said that we should end our relationship before it got even more serious. He didn’t really have a reason why. I was devastated and completely blindsided. He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me.”

Most fans seemed to simply dismiss Lutes as a jealous girlfriend who was bitter that things hadn’t worked out between her and Weber. Weber later addressed what Lutes had said about him, insisting that his relationship with Calee didn’t work out simply because they were not on the same page, something he knew long before embarking upon the casting process.