Fitness Model Hope Beel Shows Off Her Well-Toned Physique In New Instagram Snap

Fitness model Hope Beel’s Instagram page is on fire these days. The model, who is popular on the photo-sharing website for her beautiful looks and amazing physique, recently took to her page and shared several hot pictures to titillate her fans.

In her latest share, Hope could be seen flaunting her sexy figure in a nude-colored bikini. The risqué bikini not only allowed the model to show off an ample amount of cleavage, but she also displayed her well-toned abs, taut stomach and her world-famous thigh gap as she leaned against a white door frame to strike a pose.

The model styled her brunette tresses into soft, romantic waves, opted for a full face of makeup and accessorized with a seashell necklace to keep it stylish.

Per the caption, the model said that she is once again in Mexico because she is obsessed with the country, thanks to its sunny weather and sandy beaches. Hope also informed her fans in the caption that the skimpy bikini was from the designer brand, Somerfield Swim.

Within less than a day of going live, the sultry snap has racked up more than 17,000 likes and about 200 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hot figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“I am obsessed with you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“[You are] the most sensual, beautiful, lovely, adorable and sexy woman,” another one chimed in.

“You are absolutely perfect,” a third follower wrote to praise the model.

Prior to posting the bikini snap, Hope teased her fans with a nude photo — one which sent temperatures through the roof soon after going live.

In the pic, the model could be seen sitting on a chair with her long, sexy legs resting on a black surface. She wore her slightly damp hair down and opted for minimal makeup to keep it as natural as possible.

Although the model censored her nipples with the help of her hands, she still exposed plenty of skin to excite her fans.

Commenting on the picture, one of her fans wrote that she is looking absolutely insane, while another opined that Hope is the most beautiful woman in the world. Meanwhile, another admirer wrote the following comment to describe his reaction to the picture.

“Oh. My. Gawd…… Pardon me while I pick up my jaw.”

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “too sexy,” pure goddess,” “flawless and epic body,” and “extremely gorgeous,” to praise the stunning model.

Aside from being famous on Instagram as a model, Hope also works as a nutrition coach. She started her fitness modeling career in 2013 when she entered her first NPC Bikini competition.