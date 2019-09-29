Yovanna Ventura Is A ‘Wild Cat On The Loose’ In A Plunging Cheetah Dress

Yovanna Ventura was on the prowl this weekend — or at least, it appeared that way, thanks to her slinky cheetah print dress. The Miami native even joked that she was a “wild cat” in her caption, and fans of the brunette beauty were likely thrilled with her choice of attire, as it ably displayed her ample assets.

As an up-and-coming model, it’s little surprise that Yovanna can pull of a number of sultry ensembles like the one pictured. Even more daring was the Moulin Rouge inspired corset and fishnet tights she wore during New York Fashion Week, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Though she is now walking catwalks, the pretty brunette first found fame on Instagram. After developing a large following thanks to her beauty and her killer body, she could the eye of musical pop star Justin Bieber.

The two dated for several months before calling it quits, catapulting Yovanna into the limelight. Since her romance with Bieber, her social media following has grown even more, and currently tallies at over 5.4 million fans.

It’s easy to see why the Canadian pop star wanted to date her form this latest picture. In the shot, she dazzles as she sported a sleek and sexy cheetah print dress. The dress is extremely low cut, with a neckline that extends nearly down to her belly button, showcasing her bust.

The wrap style of the dress highlights her fantastic hourglass figure, and featured trendy shoulder pads. Completing the ensemble was a long black leather coat and a pair of high-heeled sandals with sheer socks. Her hair was styled into a chic 20s inspired do.

Yovanna flaunted her look in numerous pictures. In the first, she shows off her long and tanned leg by extending it forward. The second is a close up of the brunette beauty as she shows off her little black bag. Third has the stunner resting on a blue vespa.

The others feature a number of other shots such as a darkened view of her silhouette and close-ups of her makeup and shoes. Seventh picture offers a glimpse of Yovanna’s cleavage, and eight shows the stunner with a friend. Ninth again features Yovanna sitting on the vespa, and last comes the Miami native wrapped up in her trench coat.

Fans gave the post over 30,000 likes and close to 200 comments.

The chic look is a far cry from many of her more tropical based shoots, which often have the brunette beauty in bikinis on the beach.

However, fans would likely agree that she looks beautiful both ways.