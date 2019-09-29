‘Sports Illustrated’ Star Haley Kalil Is A Toal Smokeshow In A Teeny Black Bikini

Haley Kalil may be a self-described nerdy redhead, but she looked far from a bookworm in her latest Instagram post. The Sports Illustrated stunner absolutely floored her fans over the weekend by posting a picture of herself modeling a black bikini while at the beach.

The Minnesota native has just returned from her stay in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Haley had stunned attending a number of fashion shows, like when she wore a slinky satin dress and black leather jacket. In one pose, she bends down so far that she almost spilled out of the ensemble.

However, Haley’s latest picture trades Broadway for beach, as the setting features sand and light blue waters. It is in the sliver of tropical paradise in which Haley absolutely sizzles in her bikini. There is not much to say about the bikini itself; it is a classic cut, with a simple triangle top halter top and bottom.

The top is sure to flaunt Haley’s cleavage, and the color emphasizes the stunner’s golden tan, which she joked was due purely to spray tans. The bottom features two side straps that extend up towards her waist, showcasing her fantastic hourglass figure.

Unsurprisingly, all of Haley’s body is fantastic, with a taut midriff and long and lean legs. Her hair is messy and windblown, only adding to the sultry nature of the shot.

The upload quickly earned over 13,000 likes and around 200 comments.

“You’re the meaning of perfection!” one fan gushed, with a blue heart.

“Just so gorgeous,” seconded another.

“You are too good to be true,” proclaimed a third, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

To maintain her incredible figure, Haley has said that she tries to workout four to five times a week. However, she insisted that she is not fanatical about it, and prioritizes wellness above all else.

For food, Haley has stated that for breakfast she relies on yogurt or oatmeal. Lunch often is comprised of a soup, which she said she was “obsessed” with in an interview with Husskie. The redheaded beauty then finishes up the day with lean meat and vegetables, and tries not to eat after 8pm.

However, she confessed that she did have one guilty pleasure.

“Everyone who follows me on social media knows my obsession with Taco Bell. I eat it at least once a week,” she admitted.

“Two chipotle chicken griller, a chicken and cheese quesadilla with extra jalapeño sauce, cinnamon twists, and a large Sierra Mist. It’s my favorite food on this planet.”