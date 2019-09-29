Billie Eilish Steals The Show With Stunning ‘SNL’ Debut That Leaves Fans’ Heads Spinning

The 17-year-old singer performed 'Bad Guy' and 'I Love You' on the season 45 premiere of NBC's late-night show.

Billie Eilish helped kick off Saturday Night Live’s 45th season with a performance of one of her biggest songs, but her gravity-defying show has left some fans’ minds numb. On Saturday, the 17-year-old singer made her debut on the NBC late-night show alongside returning host Woody Harrelson, where she performed her songs “Bad Guy” and “I Love You.” It was the first performance that left viewers in a tizzy as it gave the illusion that Eilish’s world was turned upside down.

After Harrelson introduced the teen singer as “the incomparable Billie Eilish,” she appeared alone in a tiny box set designed to look like Grand Central Terminal. Eilish rocked green-streaked hair, an oversized, graffiti-inspired outfit, and a walking boot as she performed her hit single “Bad Guy.” But she didn’t stand still as he belted out her signature hit. Eilish began walking on the walls, and eventually the ceiling, as strobe lights flashed on the rotating set.

On Instagram, fans praised Eilish’s mind-bending SNL performance as she literally turned Studio 8H upside down.

“Crazy cool performance,” wrote a fan.

“Absolutely an iconic TV performance,” wrote another.

“If I did that I’d break my back,” another viewer noted of Eilish’s acrobatic performance.

For her second performance, Eilish delivered the stripped-down “I Love You” with her older brother, Finneas O’Connell, as the guitarist. The siblings wore matching outfits for the acoustic duet.

Eilish previously revealed her Saturday Night Live setlist earlier this week during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Billboard notes. Ahead of her SNL musical debut, Eilish admitted she wasn’t sure if she was allowed to reveal the names of the two songs she would be performing on the NBC late-night show, but she did it anyway.

“You know what, I don’t care, so why not?” Eilish finally said. “I’m doing ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘I Love You.'”

While “Bad Guy” is her biggest song, “I Love You” is another track off of Eilish’s album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Billie Eilish first broke into the music scene at age 14 when she released the song “Ocean Eyes” to SoundCloud. In 2019, Billie’s debut album made her the first artist born in the 21st century to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard charts, according to CNN. Now that she has made her first appearance on Saturday Night Live, expect her album sales to soar even higher.

You can see Billie Eilish’s performances of “Bad Guy” and “I Love You” from Saturday Night Live below.