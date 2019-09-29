Carrie Underwood Reveals Brad Paisley’s Reaction To Being Cut From 2019 CMA Awards

Carrie's also revealing if she and Brad will ever co-host the awards together again.

Carrie Underwood is opening up about not having Brad Paisley by her side when she hosts the 2019 CMA Awards in November. In a new interview, Carrie revealed how her longtime co-host (the country duo have hosted the country music award show together every year since 2008) reacted to the news that he wouldn’t be back this year while also teasing if they’ll ever take to the stage together again.

The mom of two told Country Countdown USA that Brad has actually been very “supportive” about her taking on the show without him after it was announced earlier this year that the 2019 awards will celebrate the women of country music. For that, Underwood will instead be joined by country legends Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

“Brad is one of my best friends, he’s been supportive of all of this,” she shared of how the “Water” singer took the news that he wouldn’t be co-hosting for the first time in more than a decade.

“He loves the ladies of country music,” Carrie continued, before hinting that it’s pretty likely they’ll be back together to co-host the 2020 CMA Awards by adding, “and it will not be the last time that Brad & I will cut up together.”

The “Southbound” singer also teased what fans can expect from the all-female driven show, teasing that there will be some pretty epic wardrobe moments as she’s become famous for changing multiple times during the shows.

“It’s going to be epic!” Carrie – who’s nominated for three awards at the show, including the prestigious Entertainer of the Year – said. “So many sequins and rhinestones and hairspray.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the announcement that Underwood would be hosting the show with Reba and Dolly was met with some mixed responses when CMA confirmed the news last month.

Though many were happy to see the women of country music center stage amid much controversy about how few females are getting airplay at country radio, many called for Paisley to return as co-host as he has done for the past 10 shows.

However, shortly after the news was announced, Brad took to Twitter to share his thoughts and made it clear that there was no drama surrounding the decision to bring in Reba and Dolly in his place.

Paisley retweeted the official announcement from CMA’s Twitter account and added, “As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can’t wait to watch.”

The 2019 CMA Awards – with hosts Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, and Reba McEntire – will air live across the U.S. from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC on November 13.