‘I Really Like The New Me’ Wendy Williams Says Of Her Life Post Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams' life has changed a lot in the past year.

Television personality Wendy Williams has had a challenging past year. In addition to suffering with numerous health problems, the star found herself living in a sober house as she fought an addiction to alcohol and prescription pills. While all of that was going on, her marriage to Kevin Hunter was the topic of many headlines, all suggesting he was cheating on her. When Hunter welcomed a baby girl with his mistress, it was the final straw for Williams who filed for divorce from him. Now that Williams is healthy and sober, she’s proud of the new version of herself, according to People.

Williams fired Hunter as the executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, a position he’d held for years. She cleared every trace of him from the studio but still managed to ensure a show renewal through. Season 11, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Thus, it appears that Williams isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. She also doesn’t seem to missing Hunter at all, as she’s been pictured out and about with several different men in wake of the divorce. All in all, the star seems to be coming back from a challenging year stronger than ever, and she said she’s proud of who she is now and the strength she’s found in going through the hardships of the past few months.

“I really like the new me. I don’t know who I’ve become, but I like her. She’s smart, she’s strong, she makes good choices and she’s here for season 11. I like me,” she told Andy Cohen while making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In typical Cohen style, he didn’t shy away from the awkward details of her divorce, including Hunter’s mistress and new child. He brought up the fact that recent reports revealed that Hunter had bought his mistress a Ferrari that was shortly after repossessed, a detail Williams’ couldn’t help but smile at. He also asked what sort of relationship Williams has with the mistress or her baby.

If Williams has ever met Hunter’s mistress, she didn’t talk about it, saying only “I don’t know these people. I don’t know the baby, I don’t know the woman.”

Williams went on to discuss the final straw that led to her finally calling it quits with her husband; the new addition to his family.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with. I never thought that I would be in this position.”