Kelly Ripa Stuns In Gorgeous Green On Date Night In California With Her Two Favorite Guys

The 'Live!With Kelly and Ryan' star was the main event at Bellator 228.

Kelly Ripa had a date night with two guys on Saturday night, and she definitely turned out to be the main event. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan star took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she spent her Saturday night at Bellator 228 with her husband, Mark Conseulos, and their 16-year-old son, Joaquin.

Kelly wore a gorgeous green flowy top to the event, which was held at the Forum in Inglewood California. In a series of photos and video clips, Kelly noted that the trio arrived “early” to the MMA fight due to Mark’s excitement to get there.

On her story, Kelly posted the introduction for challenger Juan Archuleta, who is a past guest on Live! In the end, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire ultimately defended his title against Archuleta, but it didn’t seem to put a damper on Kelly’s night out with her two favorite guys.

The talk show star later posed with Mark and Joaquin with MMA star Cristiane Justino, where Instagram followers got a better view of Kelly’s green outfit.

Green is definitely Kelly’s color. Earlier this week, the blonde beauty stunned in a green gown at the New York City Ballet fall fashion gala. It’s clear she can go from the most glamorous gala to a down and dirty MMA fight without missing a beat.

It’s no surprise that Kelly and her clan make the trek to California for Bellator 228. The TV star and her husband are MMA fans. Earlier this year, Archuleta made a promotional stop to the Live! With Kelly and Ryan set, and he even gave Kelly’s co-host host Ryan Seacrest some fight lessons.

Archuleta later told Daily Press he was grateful to make the cameo on the morning talk show while in New York to promote a fight.

“It was just me hanging out with my friends, being able to tell the world about MMA and promote my fight,” he said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity that Mark Consuelos and Kelly gave me and being able to show them what I do.”

Kelly’s two dates for Bellator 228 are also not a surprise. The Live! star’s older kids, Michael and Lola Consuelos, are back home in New York City at NYU. Meanwhile, Joaquin is getting all of his famous mom’s attention.

Kelly has joked in the past that Joaquin is her “favorite” child. According to Good Morning America, on Live! With Kelly and Ryan earlier this year, the mom of three told guest Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi that her youngest child is her best child.

“I hope my other kids are not watching this but they’re not. Here’s what: third kid is the best kid,” Kelly told the Jersey Shore star. “They sleep, they do their homework, they pick their crap up off the floor… They just know they’ve got to give you a break.”

You can see Kelly Ripa on Live! With Kelly and Ryan weekdays.