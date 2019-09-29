Watch New England Patriots Vs. Buffalo Bills Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Clash Of AFC East Undefeateds

The New England Patriots have dominated their first three games but face their toughest test when they travel to Buffalo to face the undefeated Bills.

The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots have burst out of the gate in dominant fashion in the 2019 season, not only winning their first three games, but outscoring their opponents 106 to 17, with their only two touchdowns allowed on a special teams misplay, and an interception return on a pass tossed by rookie backup quarterback Jarret Stidham. But the Patriots’ airtight defense has not yet allowed a touchdown, and if they can keep the Buffalo Bills out of the end zone, will become the first NFL defense in the modern era to go their first four games without giving up a touchdown, according to WEEI.com.

But the Bills are also off to a 3-0 start and are looking to break the Patriots’ 11-year stranglehold on the AFC East title, and will try to make a statement to that effect in the game that will stream live from Orchard Park.

For Bills’ third-year Coach Sean McDermott, who in 2017 led the team to its first postseason in 18 years only to sink to a disappointing 6-10 record last season, the day-to-day process is what he stresses to his team, rather then their won-loss record, according to ESPN.com.

“We don’t change really, we do what we do,” McDermott told ESPN on Saturday. “I think there’s a lot of power in our routines, in our process — so that’s really what we stick with.”

The Patriots, who have always excelled at shutting out distractions, will need to do so again, as the Antonio Brown controversy won’t got away. Brown continues to fight the team over a $9 million payment he says he is owed, after the New England dumped him following multiple sexual misconduct and rape allegations, as The Inquisitr reported.

Linebacker Jamie Collins leads the Patriots defense in tackles with 14. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

