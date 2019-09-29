NFL Rumors: Titans Could Acquire Philip Rivers In 2020 If He’s ‘Somehow Available,’ Per Albert Breer

Despite a decent stat line that includes four touchdown passes, no interceptions, and a QB rating of 99.3 in three games so far, many observers remain unconvinced with Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota’s performance on the field. A lot of this has to do with his injury history — as noted by USA Today‘s For the Win — since making his pro debut as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. But would the Titans, at this point, consider promoting former Miami Dolphins signal-caller Ryan Tannehill to the starting lineup, or consider picking a quarterback in next year’s draft?

As reported by Fansided blog Titan Sized, the aforementioned dilemma was discussed earlier this week on Sports Illustrated‘s MMQB, where the show’s hosts talked about the many question marks in Mariota’s game, as well as the Titans’ options for upgrading the quarterback position in 2020. According to MMQB‘s Albert Breer, one of these options would be to make a move for the Los Angeles Chargers’ eight-time Pro Bowl signal-caller, Philip Rivers.

“Just something I want to put on you guys’ radar…if Philip Rivers is somehow available…his contract is up, if you are the Titans and you can bring Philip Rivers there and he pledges to play three years for you, would you give up two 1st round picks for him,” Breer said, as quoted by Titan Sized.

As Rivers is on the final year of his contract with the Chargers, Titan Sized further explained Breer’s suggestion, pointing out that the main assumption in play is that Los Angeles won’t allow the 37-year-old quarterback to walk away in free agency. To this end, the Chargers could theoretically place the franchise tag on Rivers, thus likely setting his asking price at two first-round draft picks.

Marcus Mariota explaining how he likes tempo on offense at times. Feels it helps get into a rhythm. #Titans pic.twitter.com/SPo4AIONww — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 25, 2019

Given that Breer mentioned a hypothetical situation where Rivers might commit to playing three years for Tennessee, Titan Sized clarified this point as well. The Fansided blog noted that the Chargers veteran could only be traded to the Titans next year if Los Angeles signs him to a three-year contract and “overwrites” his franchise tag in the process.

While it may be interesting to see Rivers join the Titans in 2020 and potentially deliver on the field despite his advanced age, the team remains committed to Mariota as their starter heading into Week 4 action on Sunday. According to Bleacher Report, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters after last week’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that he is “not looking to make a change at quarterback” by benching Mariota and replacing him with erstwhile second-stringer Tannehill.