Watch SSC Napoli Vs. Brescia Calcio Stream Live: Serie A Start Time, Preview, Napoli Must Rebound After Loss

SSC Napoli look to bounce back after a shock midweek defeat as they host newly promoted Brescia Calcio.

Last season, SSC Napoli were the closest thing to a challenger for Juventus — winners of eight straight scudeto. But even though they placed second, the Azzurri still finished a gaping 11 points off the champions’ point total, as The Inquisitr reported. The early stages of the 2019/2020 season have been a different story, however. While Napoli sit fourth on the table, they have already suffered two losses including a stunning defeat just four days ago to Cagliari. Now Carlo Ancelotti’s side will try to rebound as they face the newly promoted Serie B titlists Brescia Calcio in a match that will stream live from Naples.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Serie A match Saturday, pitting the fourth-place SSC Napoli against 10th place Brescia Calcio, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 60,000-seat Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Campania, Italy, on Sunday, September 29.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 11:30 a.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States will have to get up bright and early to log in to the livestream at 6:30 a.m. EDT on Sunday, or 3:30 a.m. PDT. Fans in India can catch the stream starting at 4 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday afternoon.

Brescia may not be quite the pushovers as Napoli may expect, however, having won two of their last three away matches and seem to be enjoying their return to the Italian top flight after seven years in the second tier, currently holding on to 10th place with two wins and three defeats.

Former Manchester City and AC Milan star Mario Balotelli makes his return to Brescia, his hometown side, playing his second game for the club on the visit to Naples. The always-controversial Balotelli made the choice to, in all likelihood, finish out his tumultuous career in the two where he was raised since age two, according to Bleacher Report.

“My mum cried when I told her I had the possibility of coming to Brescia,” Balotelli said of his move to the newly promoted side. “I asked what she thought and she was just crying. She’s very happy.”

Former Liverpool and AC Milan star Mario Balotelli returns to his hometown to play for Brescia. Marco Luzzani / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch a free live online stream of the SSC Napoli vs. Brescia Calcios Italian Serie A match, use the link offered by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network owners by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but allows a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Azzurri vs. Le Rondinelle matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

In the United Kingdom, streaming video will be provided by Premier Sports, while in Italy, the game will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2019-2020 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In India, Serie A Pass will be the exclusive source for a livestream of the Serie A Sunday match.

Throughout the Caribbean — as well as in numerous countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. A comprehensive list of streaming links for those and many other outlets in counties around the globe that will carry the SSC Napoli vs. Brescia Calcios match live is available by checking out LiveSoccer TV.