Christie Brinkley Had The Best Comeback For Wendy Williams

Supermodel Christie Brinkley was ecstatic to star on this season of Dancing with the Stars. She might be in her 60s now but she looks better than ever and is still in great physical shape. She had every intention of giving the other contestants a run for their money. Unfortunately, she fell during practice and sustained arm and shoulder injuries. The injuries were significant enough that she could no longer perform, much to her chagrin. Thus, she enlisted her 21-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook to dance in her place. Television personality Wendy Williams thought this worked out a little too perfectly, according to Jezebel.

In a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams revealed her theory that Brinkley staged the fall so that her daughter would have the chance to shine and maybe get some media exposure to boost her career. Brinkley didn’t appreciate that theory very much, nor did her fans and friends. But rather than spew hatred or anger in Williams’ direction, the model had a classier comeback in mind.

“I mean like, whoever spews hatred needs more love. So love you Wendy,” Brinkley joked when questioned by reporters about the rumor Williams started.

Most people, including Brinkley’s fans, seem to believe that the model’s accident was legitimate. After all, it was caught on video. But the model was uncomfortable with the rumors circulating not because her name was being dragged through the mud, but because it involves her daughter. Thus she decided to issue a more detailed statement on Instagram about the theories being spread around. She stood up for the truth and gave a tribute to her daughter at the same time. She also posted a photo of a large purple bruise she sustained from the fall.

“It goes against my better judgement to acknowledge haters and conspiracy theorists but because this involves my precious daughter I’m setting the record straight. It’s sad that we live in a time where the truth is not as scintillating as hurtful lies. If it was just me I would have let this roll right off my back, but on #nationaldaughtersday I feel it’s the perfect opportunity to stand up for truth.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, despite all the controversy involving Brinkley-Cook’s appearance on Dancing with the Stars, she ended up doing impressively well. While she only had three days to prepare the number as opposed to weeks, she was able to pull it off and received a strong score.