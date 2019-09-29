Michelle Troconis, Suspect In Jennifer Dulos Case, Isn’t Talking

Michelle Troconis is one of the two primary suspects in the case of the missing Connecticut mother, Jennifer Dulos.

Michelle Troconis has found herself in even deeper legal trouble as the search for missing Connecticut mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, continues forward. Troconis is the girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, Jennifer’s estranged husband. Before Jennifer’s disappearance, Jennifer lived with her five kids full time while Troconis and Fotis lived in a nearby mansion together. Jennifer and Fotis’ divorce was anything but amicable and was initiated because Fotis had been unfaithful to Jennifer. Police believe that Troconis may have assisted Fotis at getting his estranged wife out of the picture for good, according to The Advocate.

Fotis and Troconis have been arrested twice in connection with this case. They face two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of interfering with the investigation. Both times they pleaded not guilty and were released on bail at $500,000 each. Now Gloria Farber, Jennifer’s mother has filed a civil lawsuit against Fotis, her former son-in-law. The lawsuits are based on Farber’s claims that Fotis never paid back loans given to him by Farber and her late husband. Troconis was questioned by a lawyer representing Farber, but she refused to speak on the matter.

Throughout a 45-minute deposition, Troconis invoked her Fifth Amendment right to silence for every single question. The judge presiding over the case declared that Troconis must attend the deposition but would be permitted to remain silent if she so chose.

Attorney Richard Weinstein, who represents Farber, released the following statement about the lawsuit.

“In support of this motion, plaintiff (Farber) asserts that the deponent Ms. Troconis has had a long-standing relationship with the defendants Fotis Dulos and the Fore Group; the plaintiff maintains that there are substantial funds owing to the plaintiff as a result of loans from Hilliard Farber to the Fore Group; that the defendant Dulos in particular has wrongly utilized assets of the corporation for his personal use and not for corporate needs.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, law enforcement continues to look for Jennifer, but no longer believes that she will be found alive. Pieces of evidence including Jennifer’s bloody clothes and bloodstains on her garage floor suggest that the mother of five was likely killed the morning of May 24, when she was last seen alive while dropping her kids off at school. While this remains a missing person investigation and not a murder investigation, it appears likely that the case could change in the coming months.