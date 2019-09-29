‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Jack Stuns Kyle

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of September 30 through October 3 features Amanda reading Katherine’s “real” will. Plus, Jack leaves Kyle and Billy stunned with his new announcement, while Nick stuns Chelsea with the truth about Victor. Finally, Adam confronts Victor after learning he’s alive.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) gathers Devon (Bryton James), his lawyer Brittany (Lauren Woodland), Jill (Jess Walton), and Cane (Daniel Goddard). Amanda reads the document that she says is the legal will of Katherine Chancellor. The Inquisitr recently reported that the person named in this version of the will is Cane, which is sure to cause chaos in the family, especially if the whole thing isn’t a hoax.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) had a taste of being CEO at Jabot, and he’s ready to continue in a leadership role at the Abbott family business. Kyle lets his dad, Jack (Peter Bergman), know that he’s prepared to step up and be Jack’s right-hand man at the company. However, Jack lets Kyle and Billy (Jason Thompson) know that he plans to take a step back from Jabot right now.

After all the drama of the last couple of years about who would head up the company, now Jack realizes that it is time to share the story of his family, which means that he and Traci (Beth Maitland) will work together on the book. He will likely feature Dina’s (Marla Adams) story as central to his book.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack decided to merge Jabot and My Beauty. However, Billy never felt good about the plan. Sure, it’s possible that his dark side may be the one who lashed out so firmly at Ashley, but it does not seem like Billy will be willing for Ashley to take the helm.

Now there is a chance that Kyle may end up being the one to lead the company while Jack is busy elsewhere, especially since Billy is still dealing with his recent breakthrough and recovery.

At Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), he is upset, and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) believes it is because he is still grieving over Victor. However, Nick insists that he’s not, and ultimately, he leaves Chelsea stunned when he tells her that the whole thing is a hoax to catch Adam (Mark Grossman). Chelsea is furious, considering how Adam deciding to leave Genoa City broke her son’s heart.

As for Adam, he learned of the hoax before Victor intended, and Adam shows up at the Ranch to confront his father. Victor sits at his chessboard, and he and Adam proceed to play a verbal game of chess.