Nancy Pelosi Says ‘It Doesn’t Matter’ If She Loses House If Donald Trump Is Successfully Impeached

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that defending the U.S. Constitution is more important than retaining control of the House of Representatives

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a crowd on Saturday that potentially losing control of the House of Representatives in 2020 is a price she would accept for pursuing a successful impeachment of President Donald Trump.

According to The Hill, Pelosi, while giving an interview at the Texas Tribune-hosted Tribune Fest, Pelosi was asked if she was worried about the ramifications of impeaching the president, including her coveted House speakership.

“Heading into the next election cycle, do you have any anxiety at all about any of the stuff we’re talking about…impacting your ability to hold control of the House in 2020?” Tribune CEO Evan Smith asked Pelosi.

“It doesn’t matter,” Pelosi replied. “Our first responsibility is to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

After Smith reminded her that going after the president in the form of an impeachment is a political risk, Pelosi doubled down and reiterated that some things are more important than politics.

“That doesn’t matter. That doesn’t matter. Because we cannot have a president of the United States undermining his oath of office, his loyalty to his oath of office, undermining our national security, and undermining the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi responded.

In recent days, Pelosi has sharpened her attack against Trump in the wake of the Ukraine phone call controversy that changed her stance from putting off impeachment to announcing a formal impeachment inquiry earlier this week.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pelosi also blasted Attorney General William Barr, who, in her opinion, is protecting the president in unprecedented fashion, claiming the Trump official has gone “rogue” in his attempts to play defense for his boss.

The House speaker also labeled Barr’s actions as a “cover-up.”

Americans have remained somewhat split on the idea of impeaching Trump, though recent polls in the wake of the Ukraine controversy have seen a noticeable uptick in support for such a drastic action.

The Inquisitr reported on Saturday that a new poll released by NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist revealed that 49 percent of those surveyed now support moving forward with impeachment.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

That number is significant on its own, but even more so given that it marks a 10 percent jump from a similar poll conducted in April, which was around the time the Robert Mueller report went public.

In the same poll, 46 percent said they were against impeaching Trump.

A number of additional recent polls pointed to the same trend of a growing number of Americans who favor the president’s impeachment. A Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released on Thursday revealed a possible political warning for Trump and other Republicans seeking re-election, as the number of Independent voters who favor impeachment rose 28 points, from 24 percent in July to 52 percent last week.