Donald Trump Will ‘Get Worse As He Sees The Noose Coming Around His Neck,’ Predicts Democratic Lawmaker

In an interview with CNN broadcast Saturday, Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen of Tennessee discussed President Donald Trump’s escalating attacks on House Democrats, Raw Story reports.

The president seemingly spent a good part of his day hurling insults at House Democrats via social media, going as far as calling Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her progressive allies “savages.”

As Rolling Stone reported, some commentators — including Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke — characterized the attack as racist and anti-Semitic, arguing that the president is singling out Jews and people of color, describing them as savages to dehumanize them.

“The man knows nothing better than name-calling,” Cohen told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, before accusing Trump of “lying” about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The Democratic lawmaker ripped into Trump for insulting his colleagues, opining that the president “namecalls everybody he doesn’t like.”

“Using derogatory terms is the last resort of an individual who doesn’t have the truth on their side, but the man wouldn’t know the truth if it smacked him in the face,” Cohen continued, describing the commander-in-chief’s comments as “despicable and wrong.”

Cohen also appeared to suggest that Trump’s latest attacks on House Democrats are a sign of desperation, a signal that the president is deeply concerned about his political future, which is now jeopardized by the fact that the House of Representatives has launched a formal impeachment inquiry.

Cohen said that Trump “has no limits,” predicting that the situation will only get worse.

According to the lawmaker, Trump will “get worse as he sees the noose coming around his neck and his leaving power.”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives’ decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump came following allegations that the president is using the power of his office to damage former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign.

Loading...

According to a whistleblower complaint, Trump pressured Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the former vice president son Hunter’s business dealings in the country, threatening to cut military aid unless the country’s government complies with the request.

The prospect of impeachment appears to have angered the president, who is now going on the offensive, viciously insulting and attacking Democratic lawmakers.

Trump even posted a brief video to his Twitter page, accusing the Democratic Party of wanting to take away Americans’ freedom, healthcare, and guns.

The president touched on his problematic conversation with Zelensky, tweeting that the Ukrainian president “WAS NOT PRESSURED BY ME IN ANY WAY, SHAPE, OR FORM.”