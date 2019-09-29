Iskra Lawrence Says ‘Sorry Dad’ In Sultry New Video

Body positive model Iskra Lawrence recently earned a modeling contract with Persona by Mariana Rinaldi, and knew just how to flaunt one of their newest pieces. The blonde beauty decided to model their snakeskin jacket, with only her undergarments underneath. Iskra cheekily noted in her hashtag that there was “nothing else needed,” and apologized to her dad for the sultry video.

That said, Iskra’s father can be proud of everything that his daughter has accomplished. In addition to her hugely successful career modeling for L’Oreal and Aerie — in addition to Persona by Mariana Rinaldi — she was also named a Forbes 30 Under 30 for Europe and landed the cover of Glamour as one of the world’s new era of supermodels.

Her latest video shows just why her star keeps growing. In the clip, Iskra begins by panning up her legs, eventually revealing a pair of classic white undies. The camera keeps going up, showing Iskra wearing her jacket with only a classic black bra on underneath.

Over the undergarments is the jacket. It is black with brown trim and a large buckle decoration. There are also brown pockets at the bust.

Iskra left her hair un-styled, and let it naturally fall around her shoulders. She also wore no makeup, showing off her natural beauty by going barefaced. She completed the outfit with a pair of gold flats.

The upload earned nearly 190,000 likes and over 1,500 comments within just hours of posting.

“ALL PRAISE DUE,” proclaimed one fan.

“Oh God how beautiful you are,” added another.

“The thickness is real,” wrote a third, with two 100 percent and several fire emoji included.

Though Iskra might have given a tongue-in-cheek apology to her dad for the sizzling video, it is far from the first time that she has flaunted her body on Instagram. As a model for Aerie, she often posts pictures modeling their bras and undies. In fact, she recently dropped jaws modeling a pink bra, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

One particularly popular shot of the English rose showing off her figure was when she was on holiday on the Maldives with her friends. The stunner posed in a black bikini while in the pool and looking out over the ocean. It ended up becoming one of her most liked shots.

As a voice for body positivity, Iskra has stated that she hopes that showcasing her figure will help the confidence of other girls and women who might not have the stereotypical perfect body, but can nevertheless still be beautiful.