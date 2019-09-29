NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade Shares His Assessment Of New-Look LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers

After suffering a huge disappointment in LeBron James’ first year wearing the Purple and Gold, the Los Angeles Lakers became more aggressive in upgrading their roster this summer. Despite failing to secure a deal before the February NBA trade deadline, the Lakers still succeeded to acquire All-Star center Anthony Davis this summer by sending Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and multiple first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Though they failed to add a third superstar via free agency, the Lakers managed to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with a quality supporting cast that could give them a strong chance of fully dominating the deep Western Conference and contending for the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season. In an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Heavy, James’ former teammate and three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade shares his assessment of the new-look Lakers.

Like most people in the league, Dwyane Wade believes that the Lakers have built a very talented roster this summer. However, with the team mostly consisting of new faces, Wade said that the Lakers still have plenty to work on regarding their chemistry and finding the pieces that fit together.

“The talent and the roster is great top to bottom,” Wade told Robinson. “It’s just going to take some time to get it together and get the continuity together.”

The Lakers undeniably have one of the most talented rosters in the league. Aside from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers have Kyle Kuzma, who is highly expected to be their third superstar in the 2019-20 NBA season, and incredible veterans like Rajon Rondo, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Jared Dudley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Quinn Cook, Avery Bradley, Troy Daniels, and Alex Caruso. In the 2019 NBA Draft, the Lakers also added a young and promising talent in Talen Horton-Tucker, who was selected as the No. 46 overall pick.

Loading...

Having played with LeBron James for four seasons, Dwyane Wade is confident that he and other Lakers’ veterans like Rajon Rondo will do everything they can to help the team make all the pieces work and maximize the talents on their roster.

“If they get it together obviously they’re going to be a very good team,” Wade told Robinson. “LeBron, Rondo and those guys, their veteran leadership is going to try and get that continuity together early on and try to get it together and going fast.”

The Lakers may already have enough talents to compete for the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that they would no longer find ways to upgrade their roster. As of now, rumors are circulating that the Lakers are planning to improve their wing where one of their top targets is Andre Iguodala of the Memphis Grizzlies.