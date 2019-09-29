WWE News: More Superstars Injured During Second Week Of ‘NXT’ – Adam Cole Pulled From Events

So far, the first two episodes of "NXT" have brought forth a number of injuries.

Less than two weeks ago, WWE brought its third major brand to television with the debut of NXT on the USA Network. It has been an incredible success and will move increase an hour for a full 120 minutes beginning this upcoming week. Unfortunately, the two episodes of the show have brought about a number of injuries and one is to NXT Champion Adam Cole who has been pulled from recent live events.

At the end of this week’s episode of NXT, Matt Riddle stood victorious after a hard-fought victory over Killian Dain in a Street Fight. Riddle ended up earning a shot at Adam Cole and the NXT Championship with the victory, and that match is scheduled for next week’s show on Wednesday.

After the match was over, Cole came down to deliver a message to Riddle, but things ended up backfiring on him. Riddle locked in a vicious armbar on Cole and it looked incredibly painful as NXT went off the air, but it may have done much more damage than originally thought.

The official website of WWE released a video where Matt Camp details the NXT injury report, and the champion is on it. Cole is said to have suffered a fracture of his right arm during the submission move applied by Riddle, and it may not be entirely part of a storyline.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Cole was actually pulled from live events recently and that he actually hasn’t wrestled in weeks. Cole has been seen wearing a cast on his right wrist occasionally, but the exact extent of his injury is not yet known.

WWE

A few other injuries were revealed by Camp in WWE’s video and they include:

– Dominik Dijakovic suffered what is being called a “cervical strain” during his match with Keith Lee. The match ended in a loss for Dijakovic and the injury isn’t considered overly serious, but he was told to rest and his status is listed as day-to-day.

Loading...

– Kushida was part of the winning team with Breezango during a six-man tag match in the main event, but he did suffer a left wrist injury. WWE reported that X-rays and further evaluation would be needed before determining the full extent.

– Raul Mendoza suffered a fractured rib in his loss to Cameron Grimes on NXT and he also needed X-rays and further evaluation. WWE has listed his status as questionable.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that one of the main injuries on NXT was to Velveteen Dream during his title loss to Roderick Strong.