NBA Rumors: Kendrick Perkins Predicts Fate Of New York Knicks In 2019-20 Season

Do the Knicks have what it takes to earn a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference next season?

Loaded with valuable trade assets and salary cap space, the New York Knicks headed into the 2019 NBA offseason confident that they would be acquiring multiple superstars via trade and free agency. Unfortunately, after failing to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, the Knicks were snubbed by their top targets in the 2019 NBA free agency, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who both decided to sign with the other team situated in New York: the Brooklyn Nets.

With their inability to obtain the players on their wish list, most people are expecting the Knicks to suffer a disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season. It’s hardly a surprise why most people think that way, especially knowing that the Knicks’ roster is made up of veteran role players and young talents. However, there is still some who think that the Knicks have what it takes to make a impact in the Eastern Conference next season, including retired NBA player Kendrick Perkins.

In a recent interview during the Las Vegas Summer League, Perkins expressed confidence that the Knicks wouldn’t be finishing the 2019-20 NBA season as one of the worst NBA teams in the league. Perkins said that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the Knicks manage to earn a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference next season.

“I don’t think they’re at the bottom like people think they are,” Perkins said, as quoted by Empire Sports Media. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the Knicks make the playoffs.”

Despite not having a legitimate NBA superstar on their roster, the Knicks have somewhat made some intriguing acquisitions this summer. After Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant joined the Nets, the Knicks used their salary cap space to sign Julius Randle, Marcus Morris, Bobby Portis, Elfrid Payton, Taj Gibson, Reggie Bullock, and Wayne Ellington. The Knicks also managed to obtain another young and promising talent by using the No. 3 overall pick to select R.J. Barrett.

If the players on their roster grow together and build good chemistry, the Knicks undeniably have a chance of making noise in the Eastern Conference next season. Their performance this season will be vital as it could affect their pursuit of big names in the 2020 NBA free agency. The Knicks may have failed to acquire their top targets this summer, but they haven’t given up on their dream of adding multiple superstars on their roster.

The Knicks purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2020 where they could target the likes of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis on the free agency market.