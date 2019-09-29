Despite Being Adored By Fans, Tyler Cameron Was Unsure He Really Wanted To Be The ‘Bachelor’

Tyler Cameron was considered for the role of the next 'Bachelor,' but his heart wasn't totally in it.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Peter Weber, the young pilot from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, will take on the role of the next Bachelor. There was a lot of speculation about who might be granted the role, with fan-favorite Tyler Cameron’s name also being thrown around. Cameron was a fan-favorite from Brown’s season and ended up in the final two position. When Cameron didn’t get his happy ending with Brown, many fans wanted to see him star as the next Bachelor, and they were disappointed when they learned he didn’t get the role. Even though America might not have been happy about the decision that was made, it may have been in Cameron’s best interest. In a recent interview, he revealed that his heart wasn’t completely into taking on the part, according to USA Today.

There was a lot of speculation about who would be the next Bachelor and Cameron knew he was a hot contender for the role. But Cameron also knew that being the Bachelor isn’t necessarily as appealing as it might sound. It’s not only a taxing job mentally and emotionally, but it can sometimes end in heartbreak, just as it did for Hannah Brown. Cameron wasn’t certain he was up for the task.

“My heart wasn’t 100% there, and that’s something you have to be fully invested in. I was on the other side as a contestant, which is a much easier role than being the lead of the show,” he said.

Cameron might not be starring in any of the Bachelor franchise shows anytime soon, but he’s got more than enough dating prospects available. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he’s been spotted out and about with supermodel Gigi Hadid. The pair have been spotted strutting through the city, going out to dinner, and even attending Hadid’s grandmother’s funeral together. Despite the fact that Cameron has referred to he and Hadid as just friends, there definitely appears to be sparks flying between the two of them.

At the end of The Bachelorette, Brown was once again single after things didn’t work out with Jed Wyatt, whom she’d chosen over Cameron. She and Cameron discussed possibly going out on a date and seeing if they could work things out after all. Of course, he was spotted with Hadid only day after he was seen leaving Brown’s house, it appeared he’d made a different decision.

“I make mistakes and there’s definitely things that I could handle better but I never meant to do anyone wrong,” Cameron said of his recent dating activities.