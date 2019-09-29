Kylie Jenner Holds Her Breast While Posing In A Sexy Pink Playsuit Equipped With Strategic Cutouts

Kylie Jenner is a fashion icon who seems to try to better her sartorial game with every fresh outfit. The mogul-reality star’s most recent Instagram upload, shared with her 147.4 million followers, included a pretty, skintight pink playsuit that rocked a few strategic and quite unexpected cutouts.

The cleavage-bearing ensemble showed Kylie’s bronzed midsection via an unusual shape that revealed a taut tummy, prominent abs, and a tiny waistline. As the Keep Up with the Kardashians star modeled for her picture, she held one breast with her open left hand while she put her other hand down at her side while hanging onto a canister of some sort.

Kylie’s one-piece style choice for September 28 was equipped with a single strap on her right shoulder as well as triangular-shaped cutouts revealing her enviable bare hips. She wore a heavy silver choker, a delicate silver bracelet, diamond studs, and a silver ring. Her long nails were painted pale pink to match her brighter pink ensemble and her brunette hair was parted in the middle and pulled up into a slight messy top knot. A few strands fell down into her perfectly made-up face, which was enhanced with darkened brows, black mascara, blush-colored shadow, and a pout painted with dark pinky-mauve lipstick.

Kylie’s Saturday night share was liked by more than 1.2 million followers, including Kim Kardashian, within 45 minutes of being uploaded. In addition, the newest post from the prolific social media user was awarded more than 9,000 comments, including some from her nearest and dearest compatriots.

“Oh wow,” stated Sofia Richie, Scott Disick’s girlfriend and Kylie’s close friend, who added three fire emoji for effect.

“My thoughts exactly,” said another admirer as she responded to Sofia’s uplifting comment.

“Come on barbie doll,” remarked a third fan, who was apparently seeing something in Kylie that made him think of the famous doll by Mattel.

“Boob snatch,” reacted a fourth follower while stating the obvious.

Kylie almost always receives approval when she posts on social media. That was the case yesterday when the popular reality star was rocking a black bra in a see-through dress.

“The garment showcased Jenner’s ample cleavage, tiny waist, flat tummy, and toned arms while showing off her skimpy lace lingerie underneath,” remarked The Inquisitr while reporting on another of the 22-year-old beauty’s shares.

Loading...

Happily, Kylie is back in circulation after experiencing quite a scare. She was taken to the hospital after getting sick last weekend. She missed her turn on the Emmy stage to present RuPaul with a trophy but, thankfully, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner filled in for their ailing sister.

Meanwhile, for more of her sartorial picks and upcoming presentations, follow fashionista Kylie Jenner on her popular Instagram account.