‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Nearly Spills Out Of Her Top At The Tee

Golf may not be considered a particularly aerobic sport, but star player Paige Spiranac certainly knows how to get pulses racing. The blonde beauty posted a video of herself hitting a drive, and she nearly spilled out of her low-cut tank dress in the process. Her fans were unsurprisingly wild about the new update.

It’s uploads like her most recent that have helped the buxom blonde develop an Instagram following of nearly 2 million fans. It has also earned her the titled the “OG Insta Golf Girl,” which the athlete proudly displays on her homepage.

Paige began her golf career at the University of Arizona and then San Diego State University, winning the Mountain West Conference Championship her senior year. Since then, she has played in the Colorado Women’s Open and has won at the Scottsdale’s Orange Tree Country Club on the Cactus Tour.

Paige’s newest video showcases that winning stroke if fans can focus on the swing instead of Paige’s attire, as the golf girl wears the skimpiest of white dresses. The top is a halter cut and has a neckline low enough to flaunt her ample cleavage. When she bends over to swing at the ball, she looks perilously close to spilling out.

The skintight nature of the outfit hugs her hourglass figure, and the skirt is so short that it skims her upper thighs. Paige kept with the color scheme and continued with white golf shoes. Her long blonde locks are styled in a practical ponytail.

The upload quickly earned over 65,000 likes and more the 1,500 comments within hours.

“I love the views golf gives us,” one fan joked.

“I’ve watched this 25 times. Lol,” added another.

“Very beautiful good vibes,” concluded a third, with a red heart emoji.

Many of Paige’s most popular posts include clips of her swing. For example, fans went wild over a video posted where the blonde beauty wore a low-cut black dress and white hat while hitting a drive, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Like this most recent video, the stunner showcases her assets as she leans over to hit the ball on the tropical Hawaiian golf course.

Though Paige posts many golf-related pictures and videos, she also treats her fans to fun pictures where she is not on the green.

One particularly popular post was when the beauty stunned in a sultry red dress that hugged all her curves in all the right places.

The post won nearly 113,000 likes and more than 1,800 glowing comments.