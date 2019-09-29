Jessa Duggar Shares Adorable Instagram Photos Of Her Boys Enjoying Their Day On A Farm

Jessa Duggar and her family had a fun Saturday afternoon on a farm.

Jessa Duggar now has three children to wrangle, but it will be a little while before her youngest, Ivy Jane, will be up and running around with her big brothers. For now, she will just be chilling in her stroller as she watches Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 1, do their own thing. The most recent adventure includes spending a fall day at a local farm.

The Duggar daughter took her kids to a place called Farmland Adventure on Saturday afternoon along with other members of her family. She shared via Instagram stories a few snaps of the fun time they all had. The ones that stood out the most are those of her two eldest kids. Spurgeon and Henry are looking more like little men each time she posts photos of them. Fans love it when Jessa keeps them updated on her family of five.

The pictures revealed that many of Jessa’s younger siblings were there as well. It is likely that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar took their brood and some of their married kids and their families to the farm for some fall fun. It’s not known whether Jessa’s husband, Ben Seewald, was there, but it’s highly likely that he was able to join his family for the day. There was a photo of one of the girls getting her face painted and also the Duggar kids sitting down under a tent for some rest and food.

It looks like Henry didn’t mind sitting down to grab a snack, as seen on one of the snaps. The blond-haired cutie is seen sitting down next to his mom eating. You can see his baby sister sitting on Jessa’s lap as well. Henry is wearing a green shirt and blue jeans, but no shoes or socks on his feet. A few fans have previously mom-shamed Jessa Duggar about her kids always seen in bare feet, but she ends up clapping back in her response to them, with a little snark added in.

Not to be outdone in the cuteness factor, Spurgeon was snapped sitting on a wooden horse. He even posed for an adorable photo as he was sitting at the picnic table with a large cup of what appears to be a frozen drink. He also has on blue jeans, but it looks like he may have kept his snazzy blue sneakers on his feet. Spurgeon’s brown curly locks and his sweet smile always seem to be the main attraction when it comes to Spurgie photos.

The new season of TLC’s Counting On is expected to begin on October 15. As previously detailed by The Inquisitr, babies will be one of the main themes of the show. Fans will also be able to see the Duggar family say their goodbyes to Grandma Mary after she passed away last May from a shocking drowning accident.

You can keep updated on Jessa Duggar and her family on her Instagram.