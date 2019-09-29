Jinger Duggar Reveals That Daughter Felicity Is A ‘Baby Shark’ Fan In Adorable Instagram Update

Jinger Duggar's baby girl Felicity showed off her dance moves in a cute video.

Jinger Duggar’s 1-year-old daughter Felicity is a fan of one of the most infectious children’s songs of 2018 and 2019.

The Duggar family has never been big on pop culture; during their 19 Kids and Counting heyday, conservative Christian fundamentalist parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar made it clear that they prefer to keep their kids as sheltered from it as possible. Most of their children’s entertainment had a religious flavor, from the movies that were deemed appropriate for them to watch to the songs that they were allowed to listen to. However, some of the adult Duggar daughters are experimenting with different parenting styles by introducing their young ones to entertainment that has nothing to do with Jesus or the Bible.

Unfortunately for Jinger Duggar, she may live to regret introducing her baby girl to Pinkfong’s repetitive viral hit, “Baby Shark.” In a video that she shared on her Instagram stories, the 25-year-old Counting On star revealed that Felicity is a big fan of the tune. The cute video shows Felicity rocking out to “Baby Shark” in her car seat, smiling happily and waving her arms around when the song gets to one of the many “doo doo doo doo doo doo” segments. The little girl has on the same pink and blue plaid dress that she’s wearing in one of Jinger’s recent Instagram photos.

Felicity seems to enjoy another viral song even more. In a second video, she gets really excited while listening to the 2013 Ylvis song, “The Fox (What Does the Fox Say?).” The energetic tyke waves her arms around, moves her head back and forth to the beat, claps her hands, and even appears to try to sing along with the “Ring-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding” lyrics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jinger Duggar recently revealed that her in-laws are in town, and she asked her Instagram followers for some ideas on where she and husband Jeremy Vuolo could take them during their stay. Jinger, Jeremy, and Felicity just moved to Los Angeles a few months ago, so the family isn’t completely familiar with the City of Angels and everything there is to see and do in the bustling metropolis.

Jinger revealed that one of the places that she and Jeremy decided to check out was the Los Angeles Zoo, where Felicity posed for a cute picture with her grandparents. Jinger didn’t say whether Felicity got to see any baby sharks or foxes.

Loading...

If Jinger Duggar gets tired of listening to the original version of “Baby Shark,” she’s in luck. According to Popsugar, there’s a Halloween version of the song called “Halloween Shark” that “isn’t nearly annoying as the original.” You can check it out below.