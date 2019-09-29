Olivia Culpo Rocks Mint-Green Blazer As A Dress, Flaunts Endless Pins In Saucy Instagram Update

Olivia Culpo is sharing more photos from her glamorous trip to France, and fans are buzzing with excitement to see the gorgeous supermodel dazzle in yet another show-stopping outfit.

After rocking a cape as a top on Thursday and flaunting her toned midriff in a jaw-dropping sequined ensemble on Friday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model wowed her Instagram followers with a very sophisticated look shared on Saturday. Reporting from the French capital, where she is currently attending the highly anticipated Paris Fashion Week, Olivia showed off her statuesque, Amazonian figure in a stylish mint-green blazer, which she wore in lieu of a dress. The Rhode Island-born beauty accessorized with a matching handbag and topped off her look with a chic beret in the same mint-green color.

Olivia shone like the pageant royalty that she is in the elegant attire. Photographed on a bustling Parisian street, with a scenic view of the Place de la Concorde unfolding in the background, the 2012 Miss Universe winner exuded grace and refinement as she paraded her spectacular outfit. Trotting the pavement in a pair of exquisite white Balenciaga heels, ones adorned with glittering silver details, she proudly showed off her endless pins, which were oiled down to perfection. Olivia added a romantic touch to her look with the help of a single white rose, which she held in her hand and which beautifully complemented her fabulous white heels.

Olivia put on a very leggy display in the thigh-skimming blazer. The Sports Illustrated babe completely exposed her chiseled thighs in the dangerously short outfit, while also showing off her muscular calves and slender ankles. Likewise, her generous decolletage was also on display, perfectly showcased in the low-cut blazer. A wide mint-green belt cinched the garment at the waist, tying the look together. The fashionable item sported a white belt buckle, which was in complete sync with the shoes, and highlighted Olivia’s hourglass frame, calling attention to her taut waistline and curvy hips.

The Maxim Hot 100 cover girl offered a more detailed look at her gorgeous outfit in her Instagram stories. There, Olivia uploaded an additional photo that shone the spotlight on her phenomenal shoes, as well as three videos to boot. One particular video panned over her stunning body, offering a copious view of her sculpted thighs and flashing a hint of cleavage. According to the tags on her posts, the brunette bombshell wore the sizzling outfit to the MJZ runway show on Saturday morning, and it’s safe to assume that she caused quite the sensation in the stylish attire.

Olivia’s Instagram followers appeared to be very impressed with the mint-green look. The photo garnered more than 14,600 likes within 25 minutes of having been posted. In the space of three hours, the pic racked up a little shy of 37,500 likes in addition to nearly 230 comments, with many fans declaring that they loved the outfit.

“Woooooow!!!!!” exclaimed one Instagram user.

“Loving this color on you,” remarked another, adding a green heart emoji that appeared to be mirroring Olivia’s outfit.

“So parisian [sic],” wrote a third fan, ending their post with a heart-eyes emoji.

While some fans took to the comments section to offer their thoughts on Olivia’s outfit of the day, plenty of followers left gushing messages about her enviable figure.

“Those legs!!!” penned one person, who added a fire emoji and a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“Stunning,” read another message, trailed by a string of heart-eyes, fire, and heart emoji.

“Total babeeee,” was a third reply, followed by two fire emoji.