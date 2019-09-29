‘Canadian Kim Kardashian’ Kami Osman Shows Off Bombshell Hourglass Figure In Tiny String Bikini

Kami Osman reminded her Instagram followers why she’s often called the “Canadian Kim Kardashian” on Saturday with a photo of herself rocking tiny string bikini. The black-and-white shot shows off Kami’s hourglass figure, and the metal belt around her waist further accentuates that. The photo is a throwback since she posted the full-color version in June which reveals that she’s wearing a metallic-blue two-piece swimsuit

Kami didn’t mention where her swimsuit or belt was from in the caption. Instead, she wrote a thought-provoking question.

“What have you done to this planet you call home?” she asked. “It’s the same thing you do to one another, hurt.”

In the comments, fans raved about both Kami and the caption.

“Love you and that caption,” one fan wrote.

“This pic & caption is everything,” another chimed in.

Other’s were more focused on complimenting Kami.

“Literally PERFECTION” a follower commented.

“You’re my fav kami,” another added.

Kami has gotten this type of attention on her previous Instagram posts. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she got similar feedback when she posted a photo of herself lounging in a hot tub whilst wearing an orange bikini a couple of weeks ago. The setting made for a steamy photo but it looks like she was doing it for Instagram likes and not her personal enjoyment since she admitted to not liking hot tubs at all because they make her nauseated.

And although those comparisons to Kim Kardashian have likely been a great boost for Kami’s follower numbers, there has been some controversy surrounding their similarities. As In Style Magazine reports, earlier this year Kami’s appeared to insinuate that Kim copied her when she showed up at a Met Gala after-party wearing a bedazzled low cut mini-dress and sparkly wig. In one of her Instagram stories, Kami placed a photo of Kim next to a photo of her wearing a similar outfit she’d donned last year for her birthday, minus the campy wig.

“Never get confused with who ‘inspires’ who,” Kami wrote. “They won’t give you credit but they will copy. I designed this dress for my birthday last year. Nobody had a dress like this was an original design.”

Kim has met Kami before, as she made a cameo on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As InStyle notes, although there were clear similarities between Kami and Kim’s dresses, Kim’s overall look appears to have inspired by the flashy costumes that legendary designer Thierry Mugler made for Cher.

Cher is one of Kim’s personal hero as they both share Armenian heritage. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has previously dressed up as the pop legend for Halloween.