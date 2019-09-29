‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Shows Off Stunning New Tattoo In Honor Of Daughter

Cheyenne Floyd and her ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton recently appeared on the show How Far Is Tattoo Far? on MTV. The two share a daughter together and their co-parenting is shown on the hit MTV show Teen Mom OG, but their trust for each other was tested when they agreed to allow the other to choose a tattoo for them. Cheyenne took to Instagram to show off her brand new tattoo that Cory chose for her.

In the post, Cheyenne admitted that she was “freaking out” over getting the tattoo, but admitted that it was now her “favorite tattoo.” The tattoo is of the couple’s daughter’s hand which is also the logo for their non-profit.

According to a report from MTV News, on the show, Cory talked about what tattoo he would pick for the mother of his daughter.

“Cheyenne thinks I’m going to come at her with a revenge tattoo, but I kind of want to give her a thank you for being such a great single mother. I just know that time for her was so difficult, and it means so much to her. I want her to feel it!” he said.

The couples young daughter has a rare disease, VLCAD, which stands for “very long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency.” In December 2017, Cory opened up to Us Weekly about the disease.

“She can’t process fatty foods into energy. When she was a newborn, Cheyenne would have to wake up every two hours and feed Ryder. With the condition, she has no side effects, but we still monitor it. She has to take medicine, she sees a specialist.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cheyenne recently shared a post thanking fans for their support of the non-profit.

Cheyenne Floyd previously appeared on the MTV show Are You The One? In 2018, she was added to the cast of Teen Mom OG following the exit of original cast member Farrah Abraham. At the time, Bristol Palin was added to the show as well. After one season on the show, Bristol decided to no longer share her story on the show. Cheyenne, however, continued to share her story along with the other cast members including Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell.

Currently, Teen Mom OG is not airing new episodes of the show on MTV. However, fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Tuesday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and new cast member Jade Cline.