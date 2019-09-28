NFL Rumors: Julian Edelman Expected To Play In Week 4 Matchup Against Buffalo Bills

Julian Edelman was knocked out of the New England Patriots’ Week 3 win over the New York Jets, but it looks like he’ll be back for the team’s trip upstate this weekend.

Edelman was considered in danger of missing Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, but NESN reports that the wide receiver is now expected to play after suffering a chest injury last Sunday. Whether he could be limited by the injury remains unclear, the report noted.

“Edelman was questionable for New England’s Week 4 AFC matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but it appears he likely will be on the field,” the report noted. “NFL Network’s Michael Giardi reported Saturday that Edelman is expected to play when the Patriots put their 3-0 record on the line. That’s certainly good news for New England, but it will be worth watching whether Edelman will have any limitations from his chest injury.”

Sunday’s matchup will be the first major test for the New England Patriots as the team raced out to a 3-0 start against teams with a combined 0-9 record. The Patriots will now take on the 3-0 Bills in Orchard Park, and it appears that last year’s Super Bowl MVP will be on the field. While there is no official word yet from the Patriots, reports seem to indicate that Edelman will be playing.

Edelman, who has a history of success against the Bills, was forced out of last week’s win over the New York Jets after he was shaken up on a catch late in the first half. Edelman was initially listed as questionable to return, but ended up staying in the locker room after halftime.

Edelman had been a major factor in the game to that point, catching seven passes for 62 yards and a touchdown as the Patriots jumped out to a 20-0 lead at halftime against the Jets. He has 17 catches for 196 yards this season, an important part of the team’s hot start.

Here's the play where Julian Edelman first showed any signs of injury. Left arm/shoulder/rib (?)#Patriots pic.twitter.com/THACITIen5 — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 22, 2019

If Julian Edelman is able to play on Sunday, it could be a major boost to an offense that has suffered some unexpected setbacks. The Patriots released All Pro Antonio Brown on Friday before last week’s game, and the team this week placed fullback James Develin on injured reserve. Quarterback Tom Brady was also limited in practice both this week and the previous week, but he was not listed on the team’s midweek injury report and was not considered in danger of missing either games.