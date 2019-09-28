‘Bitter’ Joe Giudice Is Reportedly A Shell Of His Former Self As He Awaits Deportation

Joe Giudice is not in a good place as he awaits the final decision on whether or not he’ll be deported back to his native Italy. The 49-year-old husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has reportedly become “bitter” and a “shell of who he used to be” after his latest appeal to stay in the country was denied.

According to People, Joe has lost hope that he’ll be able to stay with his family in the U.S., which means that it is likely he and wife Teresa will be divorced. While Joe served 41 months in prison for wire, mail, and bankruptcy fraud, his time behind bars in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility has been more difficult than anything he experienced.

“These past few months in ICE [custody] have been harder for Joe than prison was. The conditions there are terrible,” the source said. “He’s so close to freedom, yet so far away. Not being able to see his family, and knowing that he won’t be able to be back home with them, has really broken him.”

The father-of-four is apparently resigned to leaving the country at this point.

“He’s fighting, but he’s really resigned to the fact that he’ll be deported,” the source added. “And losing that hope has left him bitter, angry, and unhappy. He’s a shell of who he used to be.”

Meanwhile, wife Teresa has been accused of cheating on her husband with Blake Schreck, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Rather than sitting around mourning her separation, critics say that she has been having fun partying and holding hands with her “boy toy.” Teresa denies the accusation and says that she has been hanging out with friends.

The source who spoke with People confirmed the same, saying that the reality star wants Joe to stay in the country, despite the arguments that they’ve had over the past few months.

“She loves Joe and it hurts her to see how he is being treated,” the source said.

Loading...

Joe was released from prison in March, but was immediately sent to an ICE detention facility in Pennsylvania. Joe, who was born in Italy, but came to the U.S. as an infant, is currently slated to be deported from the U.S. as a consequence of his federal crimes.

While he has been appealing the deportation decision, he is currently awaiting a final decision after his appeals so far have been denied.