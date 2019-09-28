Kaia Gerber, 18, Stuns In Shirtless Tuxedo Dress That Barely Covers Her

Kaia Gerber is back in the news. Just yesterday, Kaia rocked a tiny floral bra on the Paris Fashion Week catwalk, as The Inquisitr reported. The 18-year-old daughter to Cindy Crawford is now one of the high-fashion world’s fastest-rising stars, with The Daily Mail‘s paparazzi chasing her around as proof of her popularity. Kaia has been photographed in the French capital today, although this was strictly off-duty as Kaia was headed to a party.

Photos obtained by the British newspaper showed Kaia rocking a chic, unusual, and stylish look. The model kept things simple with a black tuxedo jacket worn as a dress, with the blazer-like number being just about it aside from accessories. Kaia had gone shirtless under the blazer dress, with the super-short finish flaunting the model’s incredibly long legs. A quick scroll through the newspaper’s images did show one photo that emphasized the shirtless feel, but Kaia wasn’t flashing too much up top. That said, this little getup was barely covering the model on her lower half, although for fans of Kaia’s enviable pins, that likely came welcome.

Kaia appeared nothing short of stunning. The model was rocking heeled black sandals to match her jacket, with a sleek handbag completing the look. Kaia’s bob hair was gently waved, with bronzed and highlighted makeup accentuating her beautiful facial features.

Kaia does seem to be blessed from above – well, she’s inherited her mother’s genes, at any rate. The model seems to come as one of those willowy-limbed and naturally slender supermodels – much like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

Kaia does come with an appetite, though. The stereotype of models living off rabbit food may still exist, but this generation of fashion faces isn’t rocking the heroin-chic lifestyle. These girls work out and they nourish themselves. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Kaia revealed the one food that she always eats.

“I don’t go a day without eating pasta. Penne with vodka sauce is my all-time favorite and is actually one of the things I know how to prepare myself. It’s very important to know how to make pasta because you can do it anywhere in the world. It’s easy, it’s fast, and everyone likes it,” she told the magazine.

“I love to grab lunch with friends at Café Habana Malibu. They have really good steak tacos and a Cuban-style banana split with caramelized plantains,” she added.

Hopefully, Kaia will find some great French restaurants to test out during her time at Paris Fashion Week.