Camila Cabello Exposes Bare Chest & Toned Tummy In Shirtless Blazer On Paris Runway

Camila Cabello rocked the runway in Paris this weekend.

Camila Cabello is taking in the sights of Paris, but that is not the only thing she is there for. She also had the opportunity to walk the runway alongside other gorgeous women at the L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé runway show on Saturday. The “Havana” singer took it to the next level as she strutted her stuff in a pantsuit that has everyone talking.

The 22-year-old pop star walked the runway wearing a black dressy outfit that consisted of flared pants and a matching blazer, but there seemed to be something missing. Cabello came out baring plenty of skin as she was not wearing a shirt or a bra underneath the snazzy jacket. She did, however, have a black ribbon tied around her neck that dangled down her bare chest and toned tummy. She seemed to turn heads as she smiled and waved her way down the Paris runway. As seen in a few photos provided by The Daily Mail, Cabello seemed to be quite comfortable without fear of any fashion malfunctions.

At one point, the jacket that Camila Cabello was wearing appeared to flare a little too much as she walked in front of the crowd, daring to possibly expose more than she may have wanted to. However, it doesn’t appear that there were any mishaps this time.

The former Fifth Harmony member teamed the outfit with a pair of black chunky sandals and gold hoop earrings. Her dark wavy hair was straightened this time making it appear longer than usual. Cabello’s smoky eye makeup and pale pink lip color were the perfect combination to complete her sexy look for the show.

Cabello also had the chance to spend some time with Eva Longoria and her 1-year-old son, Santiago. The actress brought her little guy along and the two women gushed over his cuteness, as seen in the singer’s Instagram stories.

The brunette beauty also chatted with some of her excited fans that were outside waiting for her. It doesn’t appear that Cabello’s boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, made the Paris trip with her this time. But it certainly didn’t stop her from having a great time. She called it “an amazing experience” on her Instagram.

In a hilarious video mocking their “fish kiss,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello demonstrated their sloppy smooch on social media. As The Inquisitr had previously reported, the famous couple either grossed their fans out or gave them a good laugh. However anyone felt about it, that certainly cemented their relationship.