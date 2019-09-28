Instagram Bombshell Pamela Alexandra Shows Fans How Much Her Curves Have Grown In The Last Year

Pamela Alexandra’s curves are growing, and her fans are loving it.

The full-figured model took to Instagram this weekend to give fans a glimpse of her changing physique over the course of the last year, noting that she had “with less wings on the meal plan” in the picture taken exactly one year before. In the past picture, Alexandra showed off her figure in a white bikini as she stood by the water in Miami.

It was a huge hit with her fans.

“Nice then… better now,” one person commented.

“Still gorgeous,” another added.

Pamela has grown more than just her curves in that time, steadily increasing her Instagram following to 2.6 million and regularly gaining attention from men’s magazines and the celebrity news world.

While Pamela may joke about more chicken wings being behind her full figure, her Instagram followers know that a lot of work has gone into maintaining her killer curves. Pamela regularly shares videos of her workouts, and opened up back in February about her resolution to get more fit. She shared with fans that working on her physique has helped her to be happier than she’s ever felt.

“My brain is working faster and I’m just so inspired and motivated. My creativity and productivity have increased as well,” she shared on Instagram.

“I’m hungrier than ever (never knew that was even possible). The list of positive changes goes on and no it’s not about changing my appearance. It’s just about living a healthier life.”

Pamela has frequently shared her progress with her followers, posting very revealing pictures of herself rocking skin-tight dresses and racy bikinis.

All the attention has helped Pamela make a very nice carer for herself. After working part-time as a model and appearing in music videos for years, Alexandra seems to have found her calling on Instagram where she has reached the upper echelon of models.

Pamela is likely earning herself a very nice income in the meantime. Social media experts say that models generally earn $1,000 for every 100,000 followers they have, meaning Pamela can make more than $20,000 for every post she makes. And as her followers know, Pamela is frequently sharing sponsored posts for fashion and swimwear companies.

There are benefits beyond the hefty income as well. Pamela frequently travels the globe for her modeling work, spending time over the last few months in Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Los Angeles, and Italy.

