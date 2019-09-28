Elizabeth Hurley Heats Up Instagram In Curve-Hugging Glitter Dress, Fans Rave About Her Beauty

On Sunday, Elizabeth Hurley fans got treated to a splendid Instagram update from their favorite celebrity.

While her followers may be accustomed to seeing the 54-year-old stunner defying her age in racy outfits and sexy swimwear, Elizabeth served up a very different look in her latest Instagram post. Rather than posing in a skimpy bikini — as she is often seen doing on the Instagram page of her eponymous beachwear brand — The Royals star showcased a tamer, albeit no less provocative, look as she slipped into a chic evening dress for a glamorous night out.

Proving that she can look just as seductive in evening-wear as she does in a bathing suit, if not even more so, Elizabeth poured her jaw-dropping figure in a curve-hugging glitter dress — a strappy, pale pink gown adorned with countless silver sequins. In a bid to do justice to the elegant attire, the English beauty chose an equally captivating setting in which to flaunt the stunning dress. Snapped against a gorgeous mural, one that appeared to be depicting a scene from Antiquity and featured lavishly ornamented columns towering over a tranquil seascape, the Bedazzled actress looked effortlessly chic as she showed off the glittering dress.

Showing her playful side, Elizabeth struck a coquettish pose that perfectly showcased her enviable curves. Photographed from the mid-profile, she turned her head to the camera and flashed a beaming smile, one that mirrored the joyful sparkle in her stirring blue eyes. In the caption of the photo, the British actress teased a fun-filled night in Herefordshire and added a flirty touch with the use of a blowing-kiss emoji.

The gorgeous actress looked absolutely ravishing in the eye-popping dress, which beautifully complemented her fair complexion and glowing tan. At the same time, the form-fitting gown also highlighted her hourglass frame, accentuating her taut waistline. Crafted out of a clingy fabric, the snug garment appeared to be perfectly tailored to Elizabeth’s envy-inducing figure and hugged her curves in all the right places, calling attention to her shapely chest. Likewise, her curvy backside was also on display, as was a subtle hint of decolletage.

Ever the glam queen, Elizabeth was all dolled-up for her night out. The Estée Lauder spokesmodel sported her trademark makeup, which included dark eyeliner, a touch of shimmering eyeshadow, and a glossy pink lipstick. She wore her long tresses in a relaxed style, letting her locks cascade down her back and over her shoulder in an unruly fashion.

Unsurprisingly, the photo caused quite the sensation on Instagram, garnering more than 8,500 likes in less than half an hour of having been posted. In the space of a little over an hour, the pic racked up more than 18,200 likes. The same time frame brought close to 400 people to the comments section, as fans couldn’t stop gushing over Elizabeth’s age-defying beauty.

Plenty of followers were left speechless by the refined look and opted to leave only a string of emoji as an expression of their admiration. Others found themselves in a more loquacious mood and labeled Elizabeth as “gorgeous,” “desirable,” “perfect,” and “a dream.”

“So stunning!” one person wrote, followed by two heart-eyes emoji.

“Beautiful goddess,” read a second message, trailed by a seemingly endless string of flattering emoji of the heart-eyes, blowing-kiss, and heart variety.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” penned a third fan, adding a pair of fire emoji for emphasis.

“Always such a stunning beauty! First class lady!” exclaimed another.

“You look so young! Gorgeous!” a fifth Instagram user remarked on Elizabeth’s ageless beauty.

One particularly ardent fan penned a lengthier message of appreciation for the EdTV actress.

“I have loved you for years truly a timeless beauty who gets better as the years pass,” they wrote.