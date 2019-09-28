Tyler Cameron Calls Gigi Hadid His Friend, Clearing Up Relationship Rumors

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron sure appear to be dating but Tyler Cameron is sending some mixed signals.

America fell in love with fan-favorite Tyler Cameron on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Not only is he easy on the eyes, but his respectful attitude and constant support of Brown had fans swooning. Brown and Cameron had an amazing connection and he ended up in the final two. However, she ultimately chose struggling musician Jed Wyatt over him. Shortly after the show ended, Cameron was seen out and about with supermodel Gigi Hadid. Everyone thought the pair were an item but now Cameron is putting out mixed signals, according to Cosmopolitan.

Cameron and Hadid have been spotted strutting through the city, going out to eat, and even attending her grandmother’s funeral together. He was also spotted leaving the supermodel’s house early in the morning. Often, Cameron’s arm is around Hadid’s shoulders, certainly giving off the appearance that they are dating. But in a recent interview, Cameron referred to him and Hadid as “just friends,” shocking fans. He emphasized that he’s perfectly fine with where he and Hadid are in terms of their relationship, if there is one, and isn’t about to share any details publicly out of respect for her.

“I mean…that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person, and we’re just keeping it friendly,” he said.

This isn’t the first time the reality television star referred to Hadid as his friend. When asked about her during a recent interview, he also seemed to somewhat minimize their relationship and act casual.

“That’s my friend. We hung out a few times. She’s doing her thing now in Paris and killin’ it so…,” he said.

At the end of The Bachelorette, it was revealed that Brown had broken off her engagement to Wyatt when she discovered he had a girlfriend back home waiting for him throughout the entire time they were filming the show. Her trust for him was broken and she ultimately called it quits. At the finale episode, she was reunited with Cameron for the first time since the breakup. She admitted that she still had feelings for him and would be open to trying to work things out. They agreed to have drinks together sometime. Shortly after the show finished airing, he was spotted leaving Brown’s home early in the morning, making fans think they had decided to try again. Nevertheless, that idea was quickly silenced when he was spotted with Hadid a short time later.