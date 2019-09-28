NFL Rumors: At Least One Team Interested In Signing Antonio Brown, But Worried About Potential Suspension

Antonio Brown could have yet another chance to play football in his future — if his potential NFL discipline doesn’t get in the way.

The former All Pro wide receiver claimed last week in a Twitter tirade that he was done with the NFL, announcing that he was hanging up his cleats after he was released from the New England Patriots amid a series of sexual misconduct allegations. Brown has since gone back on the statement, saying he plans to play football again and taking to Twitter to declare that “the game need me like I’m test answers.”

There is at least one team interested in signing Antonio Brown, with Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman noting that Brown has gotten some interest but also caution among potential suitors. As Freeman noted, one official at a team interested in Brown expressed worry that the league was going to hand down a suspension.

“The league will use what he’s doing on Twitter as further proof he’s out of control and needs to be suspended,” the unnamed executive said, via Freeman.

Though he may want to return to the NFL, Antonio Brown has shown little signs that he will slow his Twitter attacks on any target throughout the league that he deems fit. In his rant last week, Brown took aim at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and the league itself.

This week, Brown has continued with some new targets, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

AB had time for Baker Mayfield ???? pic.twitter.com/GoVh62t8et — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 28, 2019

It was not clear which team could be interested in Brown, who drew interest across the league as he was demanding a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the conclusion of last season.

The potential discipline still looms over him now. After Brown was cut by the Patriots and announced that he was done playing in the NFL, the league clarified that its investigation into Brown was still moving forward. Brown was accused of sexual assault by a former personal trainer, and another woman came forward to say that he had acted in a sexually inappropriate way with her as well, approaching her while he was naked and covered only with a small towel while she was painting a mural in his home.

The league and Commissioner Roger Goodell have wide latitude to discipline players for off-the-field conduct, and in the past, those facing accusations of domestic violence have faced suspensions even if the cases do not move forward in court. It is not clear yet what potential discipline Antonio Brown could be facing.