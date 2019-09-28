‘RHOA’ Star Eva Marcille Welcomes Third Baby – And Bravo Cameras Caught The Whole Thing

Eva Marcille and husband Michael Sterling welcomed their new baby boy named Maverick on Friday. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave birth to her third child, the second with Michael, while the show’s cameras caught the happy event.

According to Radar Online, Eva gave birth to Maverick on September 27. Apparently, she had a celebration planned for the day that she had the baby and the cameras were in place to catch the celebration. But instead of a party, they got a big event, instead.

“The birth of Eva’s baby was filmed for RHOA,” an insider said.

“She apparently had an event planned for the day of the birth but went into labor instead.”

Michael and Eva got engaged in 2017 and married in October, 2018 in Atlanta. They welcomed Michael Jr. into their lives in April 2018. Eva gave birth to her first child, Marley, with ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall, in 2014, according to Us Weekly.

“[Sterling and I] met in Atlanta and fell in love in Atlanta. [He] is from Beaumont, Texas, and I’m from Los Angeles, so I think it only appropriate for us to actually get married … where we met.”

Eva revealed earlier this year that she and her husband were expecting a baby boy in the fall, and it seems that Bravo cameras caught more of the event than they bargained for.

The reality star and former America’s Next Top Model winner has shared her pregnancy journey with the cameras. Her pregnancy with her second baby, Michael, was a major element of her first season on the Housewives, and she even invited cameras in for her “Prince Michael” baby shower.

This pregnancy has been no different. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Eva has shared photos of her growing baby bump as her pregnancy journey has progressed. In one photo, she wears a yellow one-piece bathing suit from Free People while she romped in the sea with Michael in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

She also posed in a bold yellow gown for a maternity shoot. The images show the model cupping her belly while posing in the “garden of Eva.”

In mid-September, she shared a series of photos of her baby shower with fans on her Instagram page while wearing a cheerful crown of sunflowers and a simple one-shoulder white dress.

“My shower was so bomb!!! So much love, so much support!!! Just a few pics but so many more memories,” she captioned one post.