Aaron Carter Debuts Shocking New Face Tattoo As Fans Urge Him To Seek Help

Aaron Carter has a new look. The 31-year-old singer posted photos of a large, new face tattoo to Instagram, sparking more concerns from fans about his well being. Carter shared two photos of the finished work — one while wearing a black sweatshirt and the other a shirtless selfie — after documenting his tattoo experience on Instagram Live over the weekend, according to TooFab.

The “I Want Candy” singer boasted that he is “the biggest thing in music” as he captioned a shirtless mirror selfie that showed off the large tattoo that covers almost the whole right side of his face. The tattoo, which goes from Carter’s temple down to his jaw, looks like the Greek goddess, Medusa, as several commenters noted. In Greek mythology, Medusa has the power to turn people to stone just by looking at them.

Carter also posted a Twitter photo of him admiring his new tattoo in the mirror.

“Who you are tomorrow begins with what you do today,” he tweeted.

While some fans praised Carter’s shocking new look, others were concerned about the singer’s extreme behavior as of late.

“Stop enabling him,” one fan wrote. “If fans truly cared about him, they would encourage him to seek help. This is not normal behavior.”

“Mistake,” added another. “You’ll regret it later Aaron… I’m sorry. I supported everything. But this is much.”

“Not going to lie, this… this might have been a bit much mate,” a third follower added.

“Oh your face — dude please get help,” another fan wrote.

You can see the photos fo Aaron Carter’s new face tattoo below.

Aaron Carter already has a lot of tattoos on his arms and body, but this is his first facial tattoo. Before the new face ink, the most striking tattoo on his body was the word “love” dramatically inked across his neck.

Carter told Billboard “love” is his favorite word — he even has an album titled Love — but his elaborate, script tattoo of the word spawned an argument with his now ex-girlfriend.

“I got it and she got all p*ssed off. ‘Oh my God, you ruined your neck,'” Carter said.

Carter’s new body art comes as he is embroiled in a family feud. The troubled singer recently alleged that his late sister, Leslie, abused him. Aaron is also feuding with his twin sister, Angel, and his older brother, Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, who both recently got restraining orders against him due to his increasingly alarming behavior.

Carter recently revealed he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder as The Inquisitr reported.