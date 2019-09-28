‘Playboy’ Model Lexi Wood Strikes Multiple Sexy Poses & Asks Instagram Which One Is Best

Playboy model Lexi Wood is seeking the opinions of her 635,000 followers with a series of sexy poses.

Wood took to Instagram just a few hours ago to share a post featuring herself rocking a racy ensemble as she worked in three different provocative poses. The model rocked a lingerie-style tank top with thin straps and semi-sheer cutouts that extended from the middle of her side to her navel area.

She paired the racy black top with snug, light colored blue jeans that showcased her tiny waist and curvy hips.

The first of the sexy snaps featured Lexi standing with her legs slightly spread and her hands on her hips as they were twisted to one side with her booty pushed back behind her. The upper half of her body was pushed forward as she pursed her lips in a seducing manner while showing off her pearly whites for the camera.

The second snap was a semi-full frontal shot that showcased Lexi from the knees up. Lexi stood straight with her legs together. She had one hand resting on her backside while her other was seductively pushing her hair back out of her face. She opted to keep her lips together for the second snap. Like the first photo, she was still intently gazing into the camera.

The third pose was arguably the most racy of the bunch. Lexi spread her legs, bent her knees, and pushed her booty back behind her. She used both of her hands to pull the two garters at the bottom of her top down hard as she leaned forward and gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage.

Similar to the first photo, she pursed her lips just enough to show off her pearly white teeth. With the exception of a few strands of hair swooping across her forehead, most of her messy locks flowed down her back.

Published to her profile just two hours ago, the sexy collection has accumulated roughly 13,000 likes and 150 comments an hour.

Many were more than happy to chime in with their thoughts on the sizzling snapshots.

Shortly after the post went live, one individual gushed that all three photos were fabulous. The comment was liked 15 times as a few followers responded to it and agreed.

Unfortunately for Lexi, a quick scroll through the comments reveals that not many were too keen on just picking one option. Several agreed that all three were great poses. Some preferred to seize the post as an opportunity to complement her and declare their love for her without discussing the three options at all.