Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Is A Smoke Show In Black Daisy Dukes And A Low Cut Top

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez is known for her hard work ethic. After all, in addition to spending a fair amount of time sculpting her own killer body, she also has developed an Instagram following of nearly two million, in addition to a successful personal training business that employs eight people.

However, despite all that on her plate, the brunette beauty still knows how to let down her hair and have some fun. Her latest picture is just such an example, and the stunner wears a casual outfit for a weekend night out.

In the picture, Ainsley stands against a cement wall with a white ship’s wheel as decor behind her. For her outfit, the fitness fanatic wore a black top with a cage detail. It is so low cut that it nearly reaches her belly button, exposing her ample assets to their best advantage. Completing the ensemble is a pair of tiny black jean shorts, which hug her hips and flatter her hourglass figure.

The Miami native accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and a matching gold bracelet. A pair of pair of trendy high-heeled lace-up ankle boots serve as her footwear, and her hair is styled into a chic ponytail.

Fans went wild for the picture, treating it to over 46,000 likes and more than 700 glowing comments.

“Awesomeness overload,” wrote on awestruck fan, with two exploding head emoji.

“Ainsley you’re absolutely gorgeous like always,” gushed another, with several fire emoji.

Even Meghan Markle’s bff Jessica Mulroney had to comment on the stunningly gorgeous picture.

“Ummmm,” she wrote, adding a fire emoji to show the reason for her speechlessness.

Though a large part of Ainsley’s secret to her fabulous figure is her dedication to gym time, as witnessed in her latest bikini workout covered by The Inquisitr, she also has discussed her love of healthy eating as well.

In another recent post, she made blueberry protein muffins. While wearing an oversized cropped sweater and tiny floral patterned yoga shorts, she smiled as she added blueberries, oats, protein powder and other ingredients to create a delicious batch of goodies.

The recipe video earned nearly 26,000 likes and around 800 comments.

“You should start you own cooking shows they would be a hit,” one fan gushed, with two smiling face emoji.

“Will have to try this! Thanks for making this video!” another user added.

“Need those muffins & your body ASAP,” wrote a third, with two pink hearts, hallelujah hands, and a heart-eyes face.