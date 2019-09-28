Blonde Bombshell Sierra Skye Sizzles In Revealing Blue Bikini That Shows Off Her Perfect Curves

Blonde bombshell Sierra Skye recently had her 4 million Instagram followers drooling as she tantalized them with a bikini selfie taken on her outdoor patio area.

Skye frequently shares pictures of herself on the beige outdoor furniture, tucked under the shade of the large umbrella that keeps the sun away, with the lush greenery visible in the background. However, most of her fans likely have eyes only for her body, not her patio decor. Skye’s dangerous curves were on full display in the vibrant blue suit, which left little to the imagination and highlighted her ample assets.

The top was a slightly retro style that exposed plenty of cleavage as it dipped low in the middle, and tied around her neck to give her assets an extra bit of lift. The bikini bottoms she rocked stretched high over her hips and dipped down scandalously low in the middle. They also featured two thin straps that crossed over her toned stomach, drawing attention to her flat abs. The bottoms elongated Skye’s legs and gave her followers an eyeful of her incredible physique.

Her blonde locks were piled on top of her hair in a messy bun with a few strands hanging out to frame her face. She kept the accessories simple, adding just a gold pendant necklace, delicate bracelet, and dangling earrings. She stared straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face, tantalizing her followers. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the post, which received over 22,000 likes within just one hour.

The bikini she rocked in the shot was by the retailer Pretty Little Thing, and her followers showered her with praise in the comments section.

“Yesss please be the sun on this gloomy day,” one follower said.

Another loved the bold hue of the bikini, and said “wow! Love that color on you.”

Loading...

“You’re so gorgeous darling Sierra,” one fan added.

Yet another follower called her a “stunning goddess.”

Skye isn’t afraid to get a little flirty with her followers on Instagram. In a recent Instagram update, she shared a video in which she posed on the same outdoor patio couch in a minuscule animal print bikini. She tugged the sides of the suit seductively and had her followers drooling.

While she sometimes mixes up the location of her photoshoots, Skye spends an awful lot of time on her outdoor patio rocking her various bikinis. Fans will have to ensure they’re following the buxom babe on Instagram so that they don’t miss any of her sizzling updates.