Tristan Thompson Shares Rare Video Of Daughter True, Calls Being A Dad His ‘Most Cherished’ Role

Tristan Thompson is opening up about his love of being a dad — and giving fans a rare glimpse of some one-on-one time with his daughter, True.

The Cleveland Cavaliers big man took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video clip of his toddler enjoying a day out with her dad, including a trip to a theme park where he won her an oversized Minions stuffed animal. Tristan shared with fans that the time together “made my heart smile” and added that while he doesn’t often share much about his kids online, he couldn’t resist giving followers a glimpse of their fun day together.

“One of my most cherished and prized roles is being a Dad,” he wrote.

Tristan Thompson’s private life has been thrust into the spotlight due to his very high-profile relationship with Khloe Kardashian and their equally public split earlier this year after he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a party. Khloe has tried to maintain a civil relationship with Tristan in the wake of their breakup, and she liked the video he shared on Saturday.

There are reports that Tristan may have hopes of getting back together with Khloe one day. A source this week told InTouch Weekly that Tristan reportedly hopes to take advantage of Khoe’s forgiving nature in an effort to rekindle their romance.

“Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” the unnamed source said. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”

The report went on to add that Tristan has been seen hanging out with members of the Kardashian clan in recent weeks, though this is not particularly unusual as they tend to maintain civil relationships with exes.

But the report added that Khloe has been clear she wants no part of dating Tristan again, even opening up about his infidelity in a social media post and making it clear that Tristan was the one at fault.

“Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” Khloe shared shortly after their breakup back in February. “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”