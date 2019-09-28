Melissa Riso Shows Off Tight Abs In New Workout Video Wearing Sports Bra And Leggings

Melissa Riso gave her fans a dose of fitspiration on Saturday when she posted a video of herself doing a workout routine on Instagram, all while wearing a tiny black sports bra and purple leggings. In the clip, the model, who has more than 1 million followers on Instagram, does some lower body exercises with a bright yellow resistance band. The circuit included exercises like leg lifts, knee raises, hip thrusts, jumping squats, and more and she looked like she didn’t even break a sweat while doing them.

The post is actually a piece of sponsored content for Bang Energy, a brand that Melissa has promoted on her Instagram page before. In this one, she’s telling her fans about a new flavor called Black Diamond Sour Head, which may explain the colors of her clothing since her sports bra coordinates with the dominant color of the can. The workout clothing is from Bang Energy’s line of official merchandise.

Melissa has done this type of color coordination before. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she donned a green snakeskin bikini to promote the Mango Bango Canablast for Bang Energy’s line of hemp-infused drinks called Stoked. The bikini was green and blue to match the can’s colors. She did the same in another video post for the brand when she promoted their Cotton Candy-flavored drink wearing a pink and purple thong bikini.

In the comments, fans raved over the video.

“Beautiful picture and beautiful body and beautiful outfit, ” one fan wrote.

“Even the most expensive diamond in the world cannot outshine your clean, open look!” another added.

The high waist of the leggings she wears in her most recent video partially hides one of her most distinctive features — a flowery tattoo around her belly button. The ink isn’t just there for decoration, it actually hides a scar that the model received after she was in a near-fatal car accident when she was a freshman in high school.

“The car I was in crashed into a huge semi-truck going 95,” she said in an interview with The Blemish. “So I had internal bleeding in my stomach and I broke my spine. The doctors had to cut me open to save my life because I was dying. I’m so thankful to be alive and the doctor said I should have died or been paralyzed,” she added.

Fortunately, it looks like she’s now completely healed from the accident and it clearly hasn’t stopped her from pursuing her modeling career. She also has some acting credits to her name. In her Instagram bio, Melissa states that she’s a SAG actress. According to her IMDB page, she has appeared in a couple of short films and videos but that acting resume could become longer in the future, given that “actress” is placed so prominently in that bio.